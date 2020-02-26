Push To Talk Over Cellular Market: expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 953.5 Mn between 2018 and 2026.

Push-to-talk over cellular is a way of communicating via cellular phones within or between one or several groups of users. Moreover, push-to-talk over cellular offers instant one-to-many or one-to-one mobile voice communication without protracted dialing, ringing, and answering steps like a regular phone call. Some of the key advantages of push-to-talk over cellular over the traditional technologies is the quick call setup and a wide network range.

In this report, PMR has segmented the global push-to-talk over cellular market on the basis of component, industry, and region. By component, the market is subsegmented into equipment, software, and services. The equipment segment is further subsegmented into mobile devices, network devices, and accessories. The services segment is also further subsegmented into network services, integration & deployment services, and maintenance & support services. The software segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR as the demand for push-to-talk over cellular software is growing rapidly in various countries such as India, U.K., and China due to continuous increase in the number of mobile workforces. Moreover, the global adoption of the internet is rapidly driving the usage of advanced push-to-talk over cellular software and solutions. Furthermore, the software segment is also expected to capture the largest market in the global push-to-talk over cellular market and is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 953.5 Mn between 2018 and 2026.

The services segment is also expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period as the demand for integration & deployment services and maintenance & support services for push-to-talk over cellular solutions is growing rapidly in various developing countries around the world. Furthermore, this segment is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 922.3 Mn during the forecast period.

Growth in the number of mobile devices & network devices and the rising adoption of accessories, such as headsets, ear buds, speakers, and microphones, are among factors driving the push-to-talk over cellular market. Owing to these factors, the equipment segment is projected to register a double-digit market share in 2018 in the global push-to-talk over cellular market.

Based on industry, the push-to-talk over cellular market is subsegmented into public safety & security, construction, energy & utility, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, defense, travel & hospitality, and others. Growth in the demand for push-to-talk over cellular for public safety and security applications as well as advancements in mobile communication technologies are some of the major factors promoting the growth of the public safety & security subsegment. Furthermore, the public safety & security segment is also expected grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of next-generation wireless networks and the deployment of 5G networks across the globe are also some of the factors driving the push-to-talk over cellular market.

On the basis of geography, the North America push-to-talk over cellular market is expected to dominate the global push-to-talk over cellular market due to advancements in next-generation communication technologies in the country. In addition, the region has witnessed the widespread deployment of IoT and ultrareliable low-latency communications technologies in the past couple of years. These factors are fuelling the growth of the push-to-talk over cellular market in North America. The push-to-talk over cellular market has high potential in Europe owing to major technological advancements in the telecommunication industry and an increase in the mobile workforce in various countries of the region.

According to PMR analysis, long-term contracts with business partners are likely to increase revenue and new innovation strategies are estimated to enable push-to-talk over cellular vendors to reach new growth markets. Some of the market participants in the global push-to-talk over cellular market report include AT&T, Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Verizon; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; Kyocera Corporation; Mobile Tornado; Sprint Corporation; Bell Canada; Simoco Wireless Solutions; Sonim Technologies Inc.; and Telo Systems.