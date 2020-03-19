Push-To-Talk Market 2019 Size, Share, Trend, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Qurate studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Push-To-Talk market for 2018-2023.

Push-to-talk (PTT), also known as press-to-transmit, is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.

Popularly known as PTT, also known as press-to-transmit, Push to Talk (PTT) is a service that enables wireless cell phone users to instantly communicate. Users activate this feature by simply pushing a button. The button switches your cell phone’s mode from voice transmission mode to voice reception mode.

PTT expands wireless coverage from 4G LTE, 4G HSPA+, and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PTT users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs.

Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PTT market during the forecast period.

Over the next five years, Expert projects that Push-To-Talk will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 8710 million by 2023, from US$ 4460 million in 2017.

The key players covered in this report:

Verizon

AT&T

Sprint Corporation

Ericsson

Iridium

China Telecom

China Mobile Communications Corporation

C Spire

GRID Communications Pte Ltd

KPN

Maxis

HipVoice

Smart Communications

CCM Systems Company Limited

This report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To calculate the market size, Expert considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

3G

4G

Segmentation by application:

Public Safety

Transport

Government

Business & Commerce

PAMR (Operator)

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Push-To-Talk market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Push-To-Talk market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Push-To-Talk players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Push-To-Talk with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Push-To-Talk submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.