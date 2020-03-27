Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market 2019-2026, by IBM Corporation, Microsoft Azure, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle

The Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market is accounted for $4.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.80 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are continued advancements in backup technologies, BYOD trend necessitates focus on backup & recovery, and shift towards cloud storage threatens tape-based storage and big data boom. However, factors such as high initial cost & shortage of skills are restraining the market growth.

PBBA are widespread backup and recovery solutions that include software and hardware components such as file systems, disk, and object storage. PBBA systems are particularly designed for an enterprise to protect data for backing and recovery. PBBA is used to store and protect venture information in data centers or on hosted storage systems.

Based on the Deployment Model, Cloud segment is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period. Hybrid Cloud by the use of PBBA with the implementation of a backing appliance, the idea of the Hybrid Cloud by combining an on-site backup appliance with added integrated cloud backup package is driving the growth of the cloud Deployment Model. By Geography, the market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to register higher growth owing to rising awareness among enterprise about data security, backup, and recovery. Data protection and security from external cyber-attacks are increasing in this region which is further providing growth in this region.

Some of the key players in the market are :

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Azure, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA), Dell Technology, NetApp, Symantec Corporation, NTT DATA, Quantum, Asigra, Barracuda Networks, Veeam, ARCserve, Acronis, Actifio, Axcient, CommVault Systems, Veritas Technologies, FalconStor Software, Iron Mountain and Commvault.

Storages Covered:

• Application

• System State

• Workloads

• All Disk

• Email

• Vendor Management System (VMS)

• File & Folder

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Professional Services

• Other Component

Systems Covered:

• Integrated System

• Mainframe Systems

• Open System

• Target Systems

Services Covered:

• Supports

• Training

• Managed

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

Service Models Covered:

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Deployments Models Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

End Users Covered:

• Travel and Hospitality

• Telecom and IT

• Supply chain & Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Government and Defence

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Media & Entertainment

• Communication & Information Services

• Energy and Utility

• Education

• Transportation & Logistics

• BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services, and Insurance)

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• UK

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

