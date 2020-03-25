Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market– PennWell Corporation., JBF Industries Ltd ., Yatirim24.com, China Petrochemical Corporation.

The Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) report delivered to you is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon your business needs. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market report gives an edge to compete and to outdo the competition. Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market report also evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

The Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market is expected to reach USD 67.98 billion by 2025, from USD 45.60 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market, By Application (Polyester, Plasticizers, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Others) By End User (Textile, Home furnishing, Bottling & Packaging, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market

Purified terephthalic acid (PAT). Paraxylene (PX) is considered as a main raw material. PTA is commercially produced by oxidising PX to shape terephthalic acid (TA) which is then purified to form PTA. It is also used to manufacture PET resin which is used in production of bottles and containers for the food and beverage industry. Purified terephthalic acid is majorly used in the production of polyester fibers, textile and films. According to The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), in 2017, the value of U.S. man-made fiber and filament, textile, and apparel material shipments totalled to the expected amount of USD 77.9 billion; which was an uptick from USD 74.4 billion yielded in 2016 and an increment of 16.0% since 2009. As per The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with Dollar sales hit upto USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. The above factor proves that the market for PET resin around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for purified terephthalic acid (PTA).

Top Key Players:

Eastman Chemical Company

OMPET

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Hanwha Group.

Reliance Industries Limited

BP p.l.c.

JIANGYIN CHENGXING INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD .

PennWell Corporation

JBF Industries Ltd .

China Petrochemical Corporation.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.

SABIC

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

Energi Mega Persada Tbk

Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co.

Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.

Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.Ş.

MCPI PRIVATE LIMITED

TAEKWAANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co.

many more.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers:

Rising demand for pet from the packaging industry and bottling

Increase in demand for polyester fibers

Restraint:

Prices of paraxylene are not stable.

Excess numbers of PTA production in China

Market Segmentations:

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market is segmented on the basis of

Application

End User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Application

Polyester

Plasticizers

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Others

By End User

Textile

Home furnishing

Bottling & Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market

The global purified terephthalic acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the global purified terephthalic acid market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

