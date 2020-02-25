Pupillometer Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018-2028

Pupillometer is the portable instrument used for measuring pupil diameter. It is a handheld device that provides pupillary measurements qualitatively by using light stimulus. Pupillometry is a study of the cognitive functions of the pupil. Pupillometer provides pupillary size before/after the light stimulus, neuro papillary index, the percentage change of pupil and velocity of pupil constriction. Pupillometer is a portable optical scanner that is used to stimulate the eye with light and response is taken as digital images which are analyzed to obtain a measurement of human pupil diameter. Pupillometers are integrated with NPi algorithms that are used to quantify pupillary reactivity. In most of the pupillometers, subjectivity was removed from the qualitative measurement. The individual pupil measurements taken from pupillometer were compared against the standard for determination of deviation. Pupillometers are a non-invasive and safe assessment of pupil and it is used mostly in neurological assessment. Most of the pupillometers are used for pupil monitoring and utilizes infrared lights to stimulate the pupil. They can record pupil diameter with a frequency of 5 to 60 HZ for monocular and binocular registration respectively.

Pupillometer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Pupillary reflex is an important factor in the prognosis and management of acute brain injury patients. Neurological assessment is a prerequisite for proper management of brain-related disorders, pupillometers play a vital role in understanding neurology by qualitative assessment of pupils. Thus, the demand for pupillometer is increasing due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. Along with these, advancement of technologies led to the development of next-generation pupillometer which is way advanced than traditional pupillometry. Traditional pupillometry was subjected to parallax error and leads to inconsistencies and invariability. It results in high variation in the measurement of the pupil diameters. To overcome the variation in the measurement of pupil diameter, manufacturers increased the investments in innovation and developed the automatic infrared pupillometers. Apart from these, raising awareness regarding the role of pupillometers in assessing the neurology qualitative resulted in the high penetration among the end user segment. All these factors fueled the growth of pupillometer market in the past and are expected to do same in near future.

The high cost of pupillometers affected the penetration in emerging countries which has slightly affected the potential growth of the pupillometer market.

Pupillometer Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pupillometer Market: Market Overview

Global Pupillometer market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing demand for pupillometers in neurological assessment. Even though the cost of the next generation pupillometers is slightly higher than traditional methods, the adoption rate of pupillometers in developed economies is not affected due to the advantages of the instrument. Pupillometer market has a presence of many players which have a huge market share in developed countries operating at the country level. The key players in the pupillometer market are mainly focused on R&D to accelerate the development due to a limited number of innovating companies. The future of Pupillometer market anticipated with double growth rate during the forecast period.

Pupillometer Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global pupillometer market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific and Europe is high opportunity market and it offers a high pricing flexibility to the manufacturers. Asia Pacific and Europe hold third and second position in the global pupillometers markets. Even though North America is a matured market in pupillometers, it is still holds major market share in the global pupillometer market mainly due to the high penetration. In North America, the USA is dominating the market due to high adoption among end users. Growth in the Middle East and African region is substantially less when compared to the other regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the pupillometer market, though, we are anticipating developed economies such as Australia to have the highest growth rate in Pupillometer market.

Pupillometer Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Pupillometer market mainly include Neuroptics, Inc., Luneau Technology Operations SAS, U.S ophthalmic LLC, and others. Companies are mainly focused on R&D to strengthen product development.