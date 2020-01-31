Pump Controller Market – The Increasing Industrialization across the Globe

Pump controllers are the electronics devices that are used to monitor and control the flow of variables flowing through it and control a pump to maintain the desired levels of the media in the tank. Pump controllers control various aspects of the pump regardless of whether the pumps are submersible pumps, storm water pumps, circulator pumps or any other pumps. In some cases, the operation of pump controller is limited to simply turning a pump on and off.

The pump controller consists of a battery to operate the circuit of the pump controller. The pump controllers are capable of operation under harsh conditions in addition to under water operation. Pump controllers today are equipped with multiple functionalities such as the functionality to monitor the equipment condition as well as to optimize and reduce risk of overflow, reduce energy costs and cleaning costs. Additionally, the pumps provides us with instant access to alarms, pump status, and level information. Some pump controllers can be used with one or more than two pumps. The key players providing the pump controllers are engaged in the development of technologically advances pumps that are more efficient, smart and more durable. The pumps available today have advanced features which help in minimizing the operating costs and increase the availability of the pumping station over its entire lifecycle. Furthermore, there are various smart pump controllers available in the market with the help of which one can remotely control the flow of media through the pump. The key players in the market are investing in the R&D activities in order to capture a greater market share by catering to the needs of larger number of customers with the introduction of new pump controllers with advanced capabilities into the market.

The increasing industrialization across the globe and especially in the emerging economies is a major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the pump controller market. Other factor assisting the pump controller market growth is the growing population which leads to increase in the waste and sewage water which is managed with the help of pumps that are submerged under water. Additionally, the growing concerns pertaining to the preservation and hence the efficient use of water is anticipated to affect the pump controller market growth positively. The growing demand for water for residential as well as industrial uses has risen dramatically in the last decade. In order to supply water at such large scale, the water distribution systems employ pump controllers to efficiently distribute the water. However, the availability of cheap products into the market which are of poor quality may affect the pump controller market growth adversely. Nevertheless, the growth in the demand for pump controllers across the various industries is expected to present significant growth opportunities or the pump controller market.

The Pump Controller has been segmented on the basis of media, user interface, application and geography. Based on the media, the Pump Controller is divided into Liquid, solids or powders, gases, and steam. Based on the user interface, the pump controller market are classifies into digital and analog pump controller. On the basis of application, the pump controller market has been segmented into commercial, residential and industrial. As per geography, the Pump Controller has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Some of the major players in the Pump Controller market include Eaton Corporation, Vertiv Co, Grundfos Pumps India Private Ltd, NAFFCO, Tornatech, Attri Enterprises Ltd, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Siemens AG, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited, Sulzer Ltd, ADInstruments, Hubbell, Newton Waterproofing Systems, among others.