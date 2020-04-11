Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market : Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2027

Global Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market: Overview

Pulse electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF) is a non-invasive treatment which creates micro-current in a tissue. Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy devices are used to treat various chronic conditions as well as chronic pain. Additionally, these are used to treat bone related conditions, injuries, and pain. Moreover, PEMF therapy is used to treat cervical osteoarthritis, knee osteoarthritis, and chronic lower back pain. Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy has various applications such as healing of wounds, restore normal potential, reduce swelling, and regeneration of tissue.

Global Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market: Key Trends

Increase in incidence of sport injuries during sports and rise in risk of fractures due to falls & road accidents are the factors projected to drive the global pulsed electromagnetic field therapy devices market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population, surge in awareness, and rise in prevalence of nonunion fractures are anticipated to propel the global market. In March 2018, Orthofix International N.V. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European CE Mark approvals for the next generation PhysioStim bone growth stimulator. This product approval enabled to strengthen the PEMF technology platform. According to the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2018, an estimated 130 million people will suffer from osteoarthritis across the world by 2050. Furthermore, poor understanding of mechanism of bone healing and lack of experimental validation are likely to restrain the global market.

Global Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market: Segmentation

The global pulsed electromagnetic field therapy devices market can be segmented based on power, application, and end user. In terms of power, the market can be bifurcated into low frequency and high frequency. Based on application, the global pulsed electromagnetic field therapy devices market can be classified into pain relief, bone growth, and others. The pain relief segment dominated the market in 2018 due to rise in prevalence of chronic pain during sports and due to road accidents. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, home care settings, and others.

