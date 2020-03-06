Pulse Flour Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2017 To 2025

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Pulse Flour Market By Product Type (Pea, Lentils, Chickpea), By Application (Food, Feed) – Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” pulse flour market is expected to reach US$ 25.02 Bn by 2025.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58881

Market Insights

Pulses adds prodigious taste to any diet, these are the dried seed. Pulses consist of high protein, fiber, low fat, have large amount of minerals such as zinc, iron, and phosphorous in addition to folate and vitamins B. Pulses come in a variety of colors, sizes, and shapes and also can be consumed in different ways such as whole and split, or grounded into flours.

Increasing vegetarian population coupled with high demand from bakery and snacks products is estimated to drive the overall market growth. The pulse flours market, by product type, is segmented as pea, lentil, chickpea and others. The chickpea flour was the largest market segment in the pulse flours market in 2016. Chickpea flour contains large amount of minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, and proteins along with excess of nutritional fiber. Chickpea flour possess various health benefits, which includes soothing blood and sugar level, improving breakdown, reduces the risk of heart attack, and helps in managing weight. It is commonly used for aroma and taste enhancement in sauces, soups, spreads, and dips. Lentil had a market share of more than 10% in 2016. Lentil is full of nutritional value and is easily available to customers which in turn is likely to boost the demand of lentil flour.

Do Inquiry before buying research report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/58881

Based on application, the pulse flour market is segmented as food, feed, and others. Further the food segment is segmented as bakery, extruded food, meat products, beverages, and others. Food was the largest segment in 2016 by virtue of the growing demand for improved and gluten free products. Manufacturers are creating innovative food products using pulse flour to satisfy the consumer demand for natural and healthy products. Bakery is also one of the major sub-segment in 2016. Nutritional baked products made with pulse flour has a huge demand in developed regions such as North America and Europe is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global pulse flour market.

The pulse flours market is dominated by the European region in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Europe is the largest consumer of pulses. Chickpea was the most popular pulse ingredient used by the manufacturers for new products. Asia Pacific was the another lucrative market growing with the fastest growth rate owing to increasing production of pulses with upgraded technology, and growing food industry is accelerated the demand for pulse flour market in the region.

Browse the full Pulse Flour Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/pulse-flour-market

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com