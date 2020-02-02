Pulmonary Inflammation Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2024

Global Pulmonary Inflammation Market: Overview

Pulmonary arteries in our body carries deoxygenated blood from our heart to the lungs. Oxygen is added to the blood into the lungs and it (blood) returned to the heart through pulmonary veins. Pulmonary fibrosis is considered as a chronic disease that can cause swelling and scarring of the alveoli (air sacs) and interstitial tissues in the lungs. The scar tissue formed in the lungs can replace healthy tissue and can cause pulmonary inflammation. Due to pulmonary inflammation our lung becomes stiff that makes breathing very difficult. Etiology for pulmonary inflammation includes emphysema, lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, embolism, therapeutic radiation, rheumatoid arthritis and sarcoidosis.

Breathlessness is identified as the most common symptom of pulmonary inflammation. Dry cough is also considered as very common symptom of pulmonary inflammation. Possible risk factor for suffering from pulmonary inflammation includes cigarette smoking, therapeutic radiation, rheumatoid arthritis and sarcoidosis. Various diagnosis test performed for detection of the pulmonary inflammation includes chest X-ray, pulmonary function test (spirometry), bronchoalveolar lavage test and lung biopsy test. Canadian Lung Association stated that, corticosteroid medication is identified as the most effective treatment for pulmonary inflammation under supervision of a registered medical practitioner. Moreover, it has also stated that, sometimes oxygen therapy is required in order to treat breathlessness.

Global Pulmonary Inflammation Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing cigarette smokers and growing prevalence of cancer is considered as a major driving factor of the global pulmonary inflammation treatment market. Moreover, rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis cases also accentuates the global market demand of pulmonary inflammation treatment. As an instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) published in 2014, that worldwide 8.2 million people died of cancer in the year 2012. In 2013, American Cancer Society (ACS) published that, around 300,000 men and 276,000 women died due to cancer in 2012 in the U.S. Likewise, emphysema (COPD) is also considered as a major factor that can cause pulmonary inflammation among the global population at a significant rate. Emphysema is mostly caused due to cigarette smoking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2012, North America accounted for the highest number of COPD cases in the world. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 67 million people in the U.S. above 18 years of age would be diagnosed with arthritis by 2030.

Thus, rising prevalence of arthritis and cancer would accentuate the global market demand of pulmonary inflammation treatment. However, technical complexity and high cost associated with diagnosis procedure of pulmonary inflammation might restrict the global market demand of pulmonary inflammation to some extent.

Global Pulmonary Inflammation Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe was observed to be the largest pulmonary inflammation market due to major market players are based in these regions. Moreover, technological advancement in diagnostic test and strong demand of diagnostic test would also account for the market growth in these regions. In addition, favorable initiative taken by the federal government also accounted for the pulmonary inflammation treatment market growth in North American and European regions.

Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an untapped market due to lack of proper diagnostic facilities in some Asian countries. Asian market growth will be fuelled by the presence of untapped opportunities due to extensive increase in the healthcare infrastructure (healthcare cost, healthcare facility and healthcare budget). Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an emerging market due to growing market penetration in this region. Rest of the world (RoW) holds fourth position in the global pulmonary inflammation treatment market due to poor economic and health condition in most of the African countries.

Global Pulmonary Inflammation Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Major market players involved manufacturing the therapeutic product of pulmonary inflammation treatment products and contributing the global market share includes Pharmaxis Limited, InDex Pharmaceuticals AB, Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Asmacure Ltee, Celtaxsys, Inc., among others.

