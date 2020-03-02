Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis And Value Forecast Snapshot By End-Use Industry 2024

Pulmonary drug delivery systems are used to the treatment of various respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), delivering locally acting drugs directly to their site of action. Advantages of pulmonary drug delivery systems over oral drugs is the excellent capability of absorbing pharmaceuticals, due to the large absorptive surface area of lungs (approximately 70-140 m2 in adult humans having extremely thin absorptive mucosal membrane) and good blood supply.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2121068

Scope of the Report:

With better performance, the development of DPIs is faster than the MDIs. In the future, DPIs will occupy larger market share and replace the MDIs gradually. In addition, the market share of nebulizers will be smaller.

As WHO said, the COPD will become the world’s third-leading cause of death by 2030. With the air pollution more and more serious, patients with respiratory diseases will be more and more, which means larger and larger demand for pulmonary drug delivery systems.

The worldwide market for Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 3490 million US$ in 2024, from 2560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

GSK

AstraZeneca

Cipla

Chiesi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Aptar

Novartis

Philips Respironics

Omron Healthcare

PARI

Skyepharma

CareFusion

Shanghai Huarui

Taian Character

Chia Tai Tianqing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nebulizers

Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

COPD

Asthma

Others

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2121068

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/