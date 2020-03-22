Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market Study by Metered dose, Dry Powder and Nebulizer to 2023 – Top Trends, Key Insights and Company Profiles

As per research on pulmonary drug delivery market by formulation type, suspension aerosol, solution aerosol, & dry powder formulation. Currently, North America dominates pulmonary drug delivery devices market, Asia represents second-largest regional market.

Global pulmonary drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 52.37 billion by 2021 from USD 36.10 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing preference of pulmonary route as an alternate route of drug delivery, rising focus on the development of smart/digital inhalers and increasing incidence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and cystic fibrosis is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Pulmonary drug delivery market is segmented based on formulations, canister type, applications, end users, and regions. Based on canister type, the market is segmented into plain canister and coated canister. The coated canister segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to various advantages such as robust profile for filling, avoiding crimping, and withstanding the pressure associated with the type of propellant (HFAs or CFCs), minimizing formulation and canister interactions and avoids deposition of HFA on the canister surface.

The dry powder formulation segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to improved dosage accuracy, minimized dosage variability, and improved flow of drug particles. Based on applications, the market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and other applications (cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory therapy, and treatment of patients on ventilators).

Asian Pulmonary drug delivery market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing geriatric population, growing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, growing urbanization, exposure to smoke & chemicals, and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of COPD in the region.

The pulmonary drug delivery market, by device type, is categorized into metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and nebulizers. The metered dose inhalers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market by type of delivery by device, in 2016. Factors such as the efficient absorption of drugs through the lungs and negligible side effects (as drugs are exposed only to the lungs) are contributing to the growth of this segment.

The key players in this market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), 3M (U.S.), AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.).

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the pulmonary drug delivery market on the basis of formulations, canister type, application, enduser, and regions. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges).

The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as acquisitions, product developments, and expansions in the pulmonary drug delivery market across four main regions, namely, North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report on “Pulmonary Drug Delivery” provides quantitative information for clients seeking market size information on various segments of the pulmonary drug delivery market.

