Public Safety Wireless Communication System Market Future and Technological Advancement 2024: Motorola, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Cisco

A Public Safety Communications system is a wireless communications system used by first responder and emergency services personnel such as police, fire, emergency medical, homeland security, and disaster response agencies to prevent or respond to incidents or situations that pose a threat to people or property.

The global Public Safety Wireless Communication System market is valued at 1200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Major Players in Public Safety Wireless Communication System Market are: Motorola, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Cisco, Harris, Nokia, EADS, Hytera, ICOM, Sepura, Ericsson

Market Type: Analog Public Safety Wireless Communication System, Digital Public Safety Wireless Communication System

Market Applications: In-Building, Outdoor

Report Data

Motorola accounted for 44.07% of the United States Public Safety Wireless Communication System market share in 2015. Other players accounted for 36.86%, including JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Cisco, and Harris.

United States giant manufactures mainly distributed in East of United States, West of United States. They have unshakable status in this field. The key consumption markets locate at West of United States, East of United States, and South of United States. West of United States takes the market share of 32.56% in 2015, South of United States followed by with 28.49% in 2015.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

