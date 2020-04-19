Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In 2018, the Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

A distributed antenna system, or DAS, is a network of spatially separated antenna nodes connected to a common source via a transport medium that provides wireless service within a geographic area or structure.

The key factors that are augmenting the growth of the market is the increasing trend of smart cities development, growth of 4G LTE network. Furthermore, rising necessity of reliable and consistent public safety network, supporting government policies and initiatives are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Anixter

AT&T

Verizon

Cobham

CommScope

Corning

Ericsson

General Dynamics

Harris

Hitachi

IBM

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Northrop Grumman

Siemens

Smiths

TE Connnectivity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Antennas

Cabling

Das headend and remote unit

Repeater

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise office complex

Healthcare complex

Malls and retail complex

Education complex

Hospitality

Religious complex

Transportation complex

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

