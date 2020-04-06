Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS System Market Trends, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2027 ” globally.

In order to improve public safety, governments are making it mandatory to install public safety in-building wireless DAS systems in buildings. The implementation of minimum legislative standards by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and new public safety building codes by International Code Council (ICC) is driving the demand of public safety in-building wireless DAS systems.

Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of 4G LTE network is one of the important drivers for public safety in-building wireless DAS systems. Further, a high amount of investment is being done for 5G development focusing on higher frequency bands, new air interface transmission schemes and new antenna technologies like massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) communications.

One of the major challenges in public safety in-building wireless DAS system market is high initial cost. Labour costs are high due to complicated installation process. Highly skilled installation personnel are required to ensure proper installation and system performance. This increases the labour cost of the project.

Global Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market: Market Segmentation

Global Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market can be divided into three segments, based on size, end-users and components.

Segmentation on basis of size in Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System market:

The segments in Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System market by size include:

Tier one (more than 500,000 sq.feet)

Mid-tier/ Middleprise (100,000 sq.feet to 500,000 sq.feet)

Segmentation on basis of end-users for Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Market:

The major segments of Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System market on basis of end-users include:

Stadiums & Airports

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Corporate Buildings

Others

Segmentation on basis of components in Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System market:

The segments in Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System market by components include:

Antennas

Cables

Remote Unit

Master Unit

Repeater

Global Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Funding Models

The public safety in-building wireless DAS system market has three funding models which include self-funding, neutral host and carrier funding. Self-funding means the enterprise uses internal funding from the company itself. Neutral host includes contracting with a third party and carrier funding means getting funds from the cellular carrier companies.

Global Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Public Safety in-Building Wireless DAS System market include Alcatel-Lucent, Anixter Inc., AT&T Inc., Corning Inc., Cobham PLC, Commscope Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd. and Verizon Communications, Inc., among others.

