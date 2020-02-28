Public Safety and Security Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Public Safety and Security Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Global Public Safety and Security Market was valued US$ 246.0 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 798.7 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.98%. Public safety and security market is segmented by solution, service, vertical, and geography. On the basis of vertical, public safety and security market is segmented by homeland security, emergency services, and critical infrastructure security and transportation systems. Homeland sub-segment had the largest market share in 2016 and transportation system sub-segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on service, public safety and security market is divided by managed service and professional service.
Request a sample of “Global Public Safety and Security Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/326629
The managed services sub-segment among services is further projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The critical communication network solution sub-segment is projected to have high growth during the forecast period as compared to other segments.
The Scope of Report Global Public Safety and Security Market:
Global Public Safety and Security Market, by Solution:
Critical Communication Network
C2/C4ISR System
Biometric Security and Authentication System
Surveillance System
Scanning and Screening System
Emergency and Disaster Management
Cyber-security
Public Address and General Alarm
Backup and Recovery System
Global Public Safety and Security Market, by Service:
Managed Services
Professional Services
For Complete “Global Public Safety and Security Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-public-safety-and-security-market
Global Public Safety and Security Market, by Vertical:
Homeland Security
Emergency Services
Critical Infrastructure Security
Transportation Systems
Others
Global Public Safety and Security Market, by Geography:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players, Global Public Safety and Security Market:
Cisco (US)
Ericsson (Sweden)
General Dynamics (US)
Harris Corporation (US)
Hexagon (Sweden)
Huawei Technologies (China)
IBM (US)
Motorola Solutions (US)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Esri (US)
Buy “Global Public Safety and Security Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/326629
Growing infrastructural development along with rising in state of the art commercial buildings have been a few major factors to drive the overall demand for public safety, and security systems, especially for homeland security and at the same time high installation cost and lack of interoperability between legacy and advanced security systems act as restrains to the market.
Public safety and security include protection of citizens, organizations, and institutions against threats to their well-being, the prosperity of their communities, criminal activity or disasters, terrorist attacks, injury or property damage, severe accidents, environmental disasters, and inappropriate social behavior.
In terms of region, public safety and security market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America followed by Europe is projected to be the largest market during forecast period for public safety and security system globally. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions with huge investments an infrastructural developments in China and India further boosting the overall growth of the market.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in public safety and security market are Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), Harris Corporation (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Huawei Technologies (China), IBM (US), Motorola Solutions (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Esri (US).
Some Points from TOC for Public Safety and Security Market:
Chapter One: Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
1.2. Research Highlights
1.3. Research Objectives
1.4. Key Questions Answered
Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions
2.2. Abbreviations Used
2.3. Research Methodology
Chapter Three: Executive Summary
3.1. Global Public Safety and Security Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market, by Region
Chapter Four: Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Indicator
4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.4. Porterâ€™s Analysis
4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.6. SWOT Analysis
Chapter Five: Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis and Forecast
5.2. Global Public Safety and Security Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis
5.2.1. North America
5.2.2. Europe
5.2.3. Asia Pacific
5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
5.2.5. Latin America
Chapter Six: Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by Solution
6.1. Introduction and Definition
6.2. Key Findings
6.3. Global Public Safety and Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Solution
6.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solution
6.5. Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis, by Solution
6.6. Public Safety and Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Solution
Chapter Seven: Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service
7.1. Introduction and Definition
7.2. Global Public Safety and Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Service
7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Service
7.4. Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis, by Service
7.5. Global Public Safety and Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Service
Chapter Eight: Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vertical
8.1. Introduction and Definition
8.2. Global Public Safety and Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Vertical
8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Vertical
8.4. Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis, by Vertical
8.5. Global Public Safety and Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vertical
Chapter Nine: Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis, by Region
9.1. Global Public Safety and Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
9.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
9.3. Global Public Safety and Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
Chapter Ten: North America Public Safety and Security Market Analysis
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. North America Public Safety and Security Market Overview
10.3. North America Public Safety and Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Solution
10.4. North America Public Safety and Security Market Forecast, by Solution
10.4.1. Critical Communication Network
10.4.2. C2/C4ISR System
10.4.3. Biometric Security and Authentication System
10.4.4. Surveillance System
10.4.5. Scanning and Screening System
10.4.6. Emergency and Disaster Management
10.4.7. Cyber-security
10.4.8. Public Address and General Alarm
10.4.9. Backup and Recovery System
10.5. North America Public Safety and Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Service
10.6. North America Public Safety and Security Market Forecast, by Service
10.6.1. Managed Services
10.6.2. Professional Services
10.7. North America Public Safety and Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Vertical
10.8. North America Public Safety and Security Market Forecast, by Vertical
10.8.1. Homeland Security
10.8.2. Emergency Services
10.8.3. Critical Infrastructure Security
10.8.4. Transportation Systems
10.8.5. Others
10.9. North America Public Safety and Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Country
10.10. North America Public Safety and Security Market Forecast, by Country
..Continued
Trending Reports:
Auto Dealer Software Market 2025 Global Industry Emerging Trends, Advanced-Technology, 2018 Projections, Size, Innovations, Growth and Business Opportunities for Automotive Dealers @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=74445
Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth-Segmentation, Predictions, Analysis, Advancements in BI/Big Data-Technology, Current-Scenario & Forecast-2024 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=77673
About us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical research cognizance
Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
Email.: [email protected]
Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com