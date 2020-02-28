Public Safety and Security Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Public Safety and Security Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Public Safety and Security Market was valued US$ 246.0 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 798.7 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.98%. Public safety and security market is segmented by solution, service, vertical, and geography. On the basis of vertical, public safety and security market is segmented by homeland security, emergency services, and critical infrastructure security and transportation systems. Homeland sub-segment had the largest market share in 2016 and transportation system sub-segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on service, public safety and security market is divided by managed service and professional service.

The managed services sub-segment among services is further projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The critical communication network solution sub-segment is projected to have high growth during the forecast period as compared to other segments.

The Scope of Report Global Public Safety and Security Market:

Global Public Safety and Security Market, by Solution:

Critical Communication Network

C2/C4ISR System

Biometric Security and Authentication System

Surveillance System

Scanning and Screening System

Emergency and Disaster Management

Cyber-security

Public Address and General Alarm

Backup and Recovery System

Global Public Safety and Security Market, by Service:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Public Safety and Security Market, by Vertical:

Homeland Security

Emergency Services

Critical Infrastructure Security

Transportation Systems

Others

Global Public Safety and Security Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players, Global Public Safety and Security Market:

Cisco (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

General Dynamics (US)

Harris Corporation (US)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies (China)

IBM (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Esri (US)

Growing infrastructural development along with rising in state of the art commercial buildings have been a few major factors to drive the overall demand for public safety, and security systems, especially for homeland security and at the same time high installation cost and lack of interoperability between legacy and advanced security systems act as restrains to the market.

Public safety and security include protection of citizens, organizations, and institutions against threats to their well-being, the prosperity of their communities, criminal activity or disasters, terrorist attacks, injury or property damage, severe accidents, environmental disasters, and inappropriate social behavior.

In terms of region, public safety and security market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America followed by Europe is projected to be the largest market during forecast period for public safety and security system globally. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions with huge investments an infrastructural developments in China and India further boosting the overall growth of the market.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in public safety and security market are Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), Harris Corporation (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Huawei Technologies (China), IBM (US), Motorola Solutions (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Esri (US).

