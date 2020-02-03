Public Safety and Security Market 2019 Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecast Till 2025

Market Depth Research titled Global Public Safety and Security Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.

The Global Public Safety and Security Market was valued at USD 250.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 767.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.25% from 2017 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. NEC Corporation

2. ESRI

3. Northrop Grumman Corporation

4. Thales Group

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. IBM Corporation

7. AGT International

8. Honeywell International, Inc

9. Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

10. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Public Safety and Security is the function of governments which ensures the protection of citizens, organizations, and institutions against threats to their well-being and to the prosperity of their communities. Public Safety and Security system provide several benefits for the clients that include – secure mobility, cyber security, flexibility and scalability, rapid application development, cost efficient, and have unified platform.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing predictive analytics driven security solutions

1.2 Emerging technology in communication infrastructure for public safety

1.3 Increasing demand for surveillance and authentication systems

1.4 Increasing criminal activities, cross-border terrorism, and natural disaster

1.5 Rising attacks on critical infrastructure and public utilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing ransom amount

2.2 Lack of technical workforce for public safety

2.3 Poor interoperability between legacy and advanced security solutions

2.4 High infrastructural costs

Market Segmentation:

The Global Public Safety and Security Market is segmented on the Service, Solution, vertical, and region.

1. By Service:

1.1 Managed Services

1.1.1 Managed Network Services

1.1.2 Managed Security Services

1.2 Professional Services

1.2.1 Design and Consulting

1.2.2 Training and Education Managed services

1.2.3 Support and Maintenance

1.2.4 Installation and Integration

2. By Solution:

2.1 Cyber Security

2.2 Critical Communication Network

2.3 Biometric Security and Authentication System

2.4 Backup and Recovery System

2.5 Emergency and Disaster Management

2.6 Surveillance System

2.7 C2/C4ISR System

2.8 Scanning and Screening System

2.9 Public Address and General Alarm

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Homeland Security

3.1.1 Border Control

3.1.2 Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies

3.1.3 Critical Infrastructure Security

3.1.4 Public Transportation Security

3.2 Manufacturing

3.2.1 Automotive and Logistics

3.2.2 Energy and Chemicals

3.3 Emergency Services

3.3.1 Firefighting Services

3.3.2 Disaster Management

3.3.3 Medical Services

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

