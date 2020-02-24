Prurigo Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Prurigo is a group of skin diseases characterised by intensely pruritic, and difficult to treat. There are two conditions associated with prurigo which includes nodular prurigo and papular prurigo. Nodular prurigo is characterized by symmetrical lesions usually on the distal limbs; while, papular prurigo represents smaller lesions which affect cape area.

Prurigo is associated with other skin conditions such as atopic eczema, iron deficiency, thyroid disease, Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, pregnancy, chronic renal failure, diabetes, drug abuse and spinal nerve damage.

Corticosteroids, sedative anti-histamines, antibiotics, emollients, ciclosporin, azathioprine, thalidomide, neuropathic treatments and phototherapy are some of the standard treatments available for the prurigo.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a key player in the prurigo therapeutics pipeline arena, which is currently developing Nalbuphine ER, a small molecule which acts as an opioid receptor agonist. The company is also evaluating the product for the treatment of prurigo nodularis. Menlo Therapeutics Inc., and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are some other players having prurigo therapeutics in their pipeline.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

