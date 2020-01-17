Proximity Mobile Payment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Proximity Mobile Payment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Proximity Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proximity Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Electronics

Visa

Apple

Alphabet

Square

ACI

PayPal

Starbucks

Mastercard

CVS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Contact

Contactless

Market segment by Application, split into

Department store

Supermarket

Convenience store

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Proximity Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Proximity Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Proximity Mobile Payment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3863320-global-proximity-mobile-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Contact

1.4.3 Contactless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Department store

1.5.3 Supermarket

1.5.4 Convenience store

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size

2.2 Proximity Mobile Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Proximity Mobile Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Proximity Mobile Payment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Proximity Mobile Payment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Samsung Electronics

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.2 Visa

12.2.1 Visa Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.2.4 Visa Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Visa Recent Development

12.3 Apple

12.3.1 Apple Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.3.4 Apple Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Apple Recent Development

12.4 Alphabet

12.4.1 Alphabet Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.4.4 Alphabet Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Alphabet Recent Development

12.5 Square

12.5.1 Square Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.5.4 Square Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Square Recent Development

12.6 ACI

12.6.1 ACI Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.6.4 ACI Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ACI Recent Development

12.7 PayPal

12.7.1 PayPal Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.7.4 PayPal Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 PayPal Recent Development

12.8 Starbucks

12.8.1 Starbucks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.8.4 Starbucks Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Starbucks Recent Development

12.9 Mastercard

12.9.1 Mastercard Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.9.4 Mastercard Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Mastercard Recent Development

12.10 CVS

12.10.1 CVS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction

12.10.4 CVS Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 CVS Recent Development

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3863320-global-proximity-mobile-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)