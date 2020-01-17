Proximity Mobile Payment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Proximity Mobile Payment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Proximity Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proximity Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Samsung Electronics
Visa
Apple
Alphabet
Square
ACI
PayPal
Starbucks
Mastercard
CVS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Contact
Contactless
Market segment by Application, split into
Department store
Supermarket
Convenience store
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Proximity Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Proximity Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Proximity Mobile Payment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Contact
1.4.3 Contactless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Department store
1.5.3 Supermarket
1.5.4 Convenience store
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size
2.2 Proximity Mobile Payment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Proximity Mobile Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Proximity Mobile Payment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Proximity Mobile Payment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Samsung Electronics
12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
12.2 Visa
12.2.1 Visa Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.2.4 Visa Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Visa Recent Development
12.3 Apple
12.3.1 Apple Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.3.4 Apple Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Apple Recent Development
12.4 Alphabet
12.4.1 Alphabet Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.4.4 Alphabet Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alphabet Recent Development
12.5 Square
12.5.1 Square Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.5.4 Square Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Square Recent Development
12.6 ACI
12.6.1 ACI Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.6.4 ACI Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ACI Recent Development
12.7 PayPal
12.7.1 PayPal Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.7.4 PayPal Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 PayPal Recent Development
12.8 Starbucks
12.8.1 Starbucks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.8.4 Starbucks Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Starbucks Recent Development
12.9 Mastercard
12.9.1 Mastercard Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.9.4 Mastercard Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Mastercard Recent Development
12.10 CVS
12.10.1 CVS Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Proximity Mobile Payment Introduction
12.10.4 CVS Revenue in Proximity Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 CVS Recent Development
Continuous…
