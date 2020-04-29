Proton Therapy Market Share, Analysis Report With Mevion Medical Systems, ProTom, Hitachi, IBA Worldwide, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Varian Medical Systems, Philips, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fermilab, Optivus Proton And More

Global Proton Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.13 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 3.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of the population suffering from cancer.

Get Free Sample Report of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-proton-therapy-market

Proton therapy is a pharmaceutical technique which involves the treatment of cancerous cells and tumor, it involves the usage of radiation devices and focused radiation therapy along with accelerated protons which act as the radiation source. Through proton therapy, physicians can completely focus the radiation therapy on only the cancerous cells rather than damaging the healthy tissues and organs in close quarters of the targeted area.

Key Market Competitors:

Mevion Medical Systems; ProTom International; Hitachi, Ltd.; IBA Worldwide; Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Fermilab; Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.; Elekta AB (pub); Advanced Oncotherapy; are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Market Drivers

Increasing investments and funding for advancements in technologies of treatment in cancer treatments as well as increasing the establishment of proton therapy centers; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Innovations and advancements in the therapeutic systems of cancer treatments and advancements in proton therapy product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint

Requirement of large funds initially for establishing and usage of proton therapy is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:In January 2019, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. announced the launch of South Asia’s first proton therapy situated in Tamil Nadu, India. The center equipped with pencil-beam scanning technology offering which offers the highest precision of therapy.

In September 2018, Hitachi, Ltd. announced that they had received an order from Tokushukai Medical Group for usage in Shonan Kamakura Advanced Medical Center for Hitachi’s compact proton therapy system. The dedicated system is expected to be completed by September 2020.

In January 2018, Hitachi, Ltd. announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their commercialization of “Real Time Image Gating System for Proton Beam Therapy Systems”. This clearance will allow for patients in United States to be treated with cutting-edge motion management and enhanced Spot Scanning identification technology.

Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-proton-therapy-market

Global proton therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of proton therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa

Segmentation: Global Proton Therapy Market

By Product Equipment Service

By Type Electron Beam Proton Beam Neutron Beam Carbon Ion Beam Alpha Particle Beam Beta Particle Beam

By Set-Up Systems Single-Room Systems Multi-Room Systems Compact Systems

By Indication Pediatric Cancer Pelvic Cancer Sarcoma Prostate Cancer Lung Cancer Bone & Soft Tissue Cancer Gastro-Intestinal Cancer Liver Cancer Brain Tumor Central Nervous System Eye Cancer Head & Neck Cancer Others



Renal Cell Carcinoma

Cervical

Gastric

Lymphoma

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Geography North America



US.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-proton-therapy-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

https://databridgemarketresearch.com