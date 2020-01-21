Proton Therapy Market Key Players IBA Proton Therapy Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Advanced Oncotherapy plc, Mevion Medical Systems, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., ProTom International and Hitachi

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Proton Therapy Market. The Global Proton Therapy Market has been analyzed By Product (Proton Therapy Equipment and Proton Therapy Services) and By Type (Single Room and Multi-Room). The Global Proton Therapy Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Germany, France, Japan and China) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

This Analytics research report “Global Proton Therapy Market – Analysis By Product (Equipment, Services), By Type (Singe Room, Multi-Room), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” global proton therapy market is projected to display a healthy growth represented by a vigorous CAGR of 14.53% during 2018 – 2023.

Company Profiles:

1 IBA Proton Therapy Inc.

2 Varian Medical Systems

3 Advanced Oncotherapy plc

4 Mevion Medical Systems

5 Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

6 ProTom International

7 ProNova Solutions LLC

8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Inc.

9 Hitachi

Get Discount on Global Proton Therapy Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1897308

Over the past few years, global proton therapy market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including growing pervasiveness of cancer across the globe, budding medical tourism industry as well as surging number of studies supporting the clinical advantages of this treatment. Furthermore, acceptance of proton therapy within the medical community has been growing at an augmented pace. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of proton therapy product as well as type of treatment room. By product, the segment of proton therapy equipment is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. While on the basis of room type, multi-rooms are in majority in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global proton therapy market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Proton Therapy Market – Analysis By Product (Equipment, Services), By Type (Singe Room, Multi-Room), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global proton therapy market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global proton therapy market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe. Some of the key players operating in this market include IBA Proton Therapy, Inc., Hitachi, Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems, Advanced Oncotherapy plc, ProTom International, etc.

Order a Copy of Global Proton Therapy Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1897308

Scope of the Report

Global Proton Therapy Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Proton Therapy Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product – Proton Therapy Equipment, Proton Therapy Services

By Type – Single Room and Multi-Room: By Value

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Proton Therapy Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product – Proton Therapy Equipment, Proton Therapy Services

By Type – Single Room and Multi-Room: By Value

Country Analysis – U.S., Germany, France, Japan, China (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Proton Therapy Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product – Proton Therapy Equipment, Proton Therapy Services

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – IBA Proton Therapy Inc., Hitachi, Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems, Advanced Oncotherapy plc, ProTom International, ProNova Solutions LLC and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

For More Details Inquire at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1897308

Table of Contents: