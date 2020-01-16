Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) Market Predicted to Grow at a Moderate Pace Through 2025

The Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC).

This report presents the worldwide Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) Market following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Protonex (Ballard)

Plug-Power

H-Power

Fuelcell Energy

Hydrogenics

Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells

Altergy Systems

Shangdong Dongyue

Sigma-Aldrich

FKK

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Johnson Matthey Fuel Cell

Microgrid Solar

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Oorja Protonics

SerEnergy

Shanghai EverPower Technologies

Sunrise Power

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) Breakdown Data by Type

Compressed Gaseous Hydrogen

Cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen

Metal Hydrides

Chemical Hydrides

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Space Shuttle

Marine

Other Transport Applications

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

