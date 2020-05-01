Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Protocol Converters Market Technological Change, Trends, Insights, Revenue, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Despite varying applications from industry to industry, architectural framework and inherent nature of protocol converters remains same. Function-wise, protocol converters enable interoperability between two protocols of intermediate processes or systems that are not compatible with each other.

In terms of form and shape, protocol converters are available as physical tactile devices or software applications in large varieties. This accounts for extensive end users of protocol converters, including power generation and oil and gas.

With large end users of protocol converters, most of which are in notable growth mode, the demand for protocol converters is far from waning away. This serves to boost the protocol converter market.

A Protocol Converter is a device used to convert standard or proprietary protocol of one device to theprotocol suitable for the other device or tools to achieve the interoperability.

3onedata Co.Ltd

Beijer Electronics

Deutschmann Automation

ICPDAS

iGrid T&D

John Brooks

Monico, Inc.

Omni Instruments

Red Lion

RLE Technologies

Sopto

Toshiba International Corporation

Ultra Electronics DNE Technologies

Westermo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Protocol-Ethernet Conversion

Gateways with Exchange Tables

Security Gateways

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Heterogeneous LAN

Interconnection between LAN and WAN

Interconnection of WAN and WAN

Interconnection between LAN and the Host

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Protocol Converters status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Protocol Converters development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

