Proteomics Market Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Proteomics is the study of the structure and functions of proteins that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. A proteome is never constant as it differs from one cell to other with time. Proteomics is used to evaluate the rate of protein production, interaction of proteins with one another, involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and modification of proteins. Structural proteomics is used to identify the structure of protein complexes, while functional proteomics is used for characterizing the protein?protein interactions to demonstrate protein functions. In this report, the proteomics market is segmented by instrument, reagent, and services & software.

This study considers the Proteomics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Proteomics Instruments

Proteomics Reagents

Proteomics Software

Segmentation by application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Waters

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker

GE Healthcare

PerkinElmer

Luminex

Creative Proteomics

Promega

LI-COR

HORIBA

Becton, Dickinson

Biognosys

Proteomics International

DC Biosciences

G-Biosciences

Bioproximity

