Proteomics Market Size 2023 by Top Key Players, Share, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

Proteomes are an entire set of proteins which is expressed in genomes, and proteomics refers to the large-scale study of these proteomes, that include study of the functions and structure of proteins that can be used in diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, and in the process of drug discovery. Proteomics is used to analyze the interaction of proteins with each other, action of proteins in metabolic pathways, rate of the production of proteins, and the modification process of the proteins. Additionally, it is extensively applied in personalized medicine development, and marker identification for disease diagnosis. Global proteomics market is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period due to the rising demand for personalized medicine and increasing investment in research and development activities, globally.

Global Proteomics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving growth of the global proteomics market are rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing research and development investments, technological advancements, and availability of government and private funding. Personalized medicine is manufactured according to the treatment condition and helps in the better treatment and quick recovery of the patients. The benefits of the personalized medicine for the treatment of different types of cancer is further driving the growth of the global proteomics market. Moreover, the technological advancements in the field of proteomics are prompting the key market players to invest in the proteomics market. These technological advancements also lead to the more government as well as private funding which is likely to positively impact the growth of the global proteomics market. In 2015, grants were offered by National Cancer Institute for Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) program that aimed to accelerate the understanding of the molecular basis of cancer.

A key trend witnessed in the global proteomics market is the shift from genomics to proteomics, that has taken place due to its vast application in drug discovery and for treatment in various diseases. Also, the growing applications of biomarker identification is creating ample opportunities for the growth of the global proteomics market. Biomarker identification helps in providing better results in the proteomics researches and are used in the researches for finding the desirable outcomes. It is an opportunity for the players in the global proteomics markets as it enhances the quality of the research and provide better results. Thus, biomarkers are an attractive opportunity for the growth of the global proteomics market.

Some of the key players in the global proteomics market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Waters Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Luminex Corporation, and PerkinElmer Inc.

