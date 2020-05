“Protein Tag Market Size (Value & Volume), Opportunities and Forecast 2027” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Various biological research often involves the use of molecular labels that are attached to a protein of interest to facilitate detection or purification of the labeled protein and/or its binding partners. Proteins can be labeled during cell growth by incorporation of amino acids containing different isotopes, or in biological fluids, cells or tissue samples. The main applications for protein labeling are biological processes monitoring, reliable quantification of compounds and specific detection of protein modifications and isoforms in multiplexed samples, enhancement of detection sensitivity and simplification of detection workflows. There are multiple types of labels available, their varied uses are preferable for specific applications. Typically, three different types of tags are employed: stable isotopes, mass tags, and fluorophores, to the target protein or sequence

Protein Labelling Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing healthcare expenditure is majorly driving the market. Increase in the R&D expenditure leading to a reduction in process complexity for protein labeling by companies coupled with improvement in existing technologies that are anticipated to accelerate growth. The market is witnessing a number of new product launches and growing adoption of bioengineering technologies to speed up the market growth.

Development in the technology to produce advanced dyes that rapidly conjugates with the specific peptides or nucleotidein order to detect their presence and further purification process more accurately are expected to make the process more efficient and will have positive impact on the market. Improvements in accuracy, resolution and procedures used in techniques such as fluorescence & biorthogonal tagging are estimated to grow over the forecast period.

The adoption of IT technology anticipate to automate and ease up the research and development and expected to boost experimentation and research. Also, technological advancement and upcoming innovation in Global Protein Labeling market such as computer-controlled systems for fluorescence and laser-confocal microscopy are creating scope for the market.

Protein Labelling Market: Segmentation

On the basis of products, the protein labeling market is segmented into reagents, kits, and services. Whereas based on application, the protein labeling market is segmented into cell-based assays, fluorescence microscopy, immunological techniques, mass spectrometry, and protein microarray. Global Protein market further segment by labeling technique and contribute considerable market share through in-Vivo and in-Vitro techniques.

Segmentation by Product

Reagents

Kits

Services

Segmentation by Application

Cell-based assays

Fluorescence Microscopy

Immunological Techniques

Mass Spectrometry

Protein Microarray

Segmentation by Labelling Technique

In-Vivo

In-Vitro

Protein Labelling Market: Overview

Global Protein Labeling Market by product includes reagents like enzymes, monoclonal antibodies, proteins, probes/tags, kits and service markets. The reagents used for protein labeling accounted for the largest share of revenue. The larger share can be augmented due to high demand for labeling of peptides, antibodies and proteins at reaction locations of functional amino acids, and development of novel reagents that have chemo selective capabilities & amino acid cross linking abilities. The market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Protein Labelling Market: Regional Overview

The geographic segments for Protein Labelling are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada. North America has the most lucrative market and accounts for over 45% of the global revenue in 2015. North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to presence of most major players in the region working on enhancing their portfolios on offer and rise in adoption of protein labeling in tandem with development of genomic sequencing and personalized medicine are the major factors accounting for the region’s dominant position. While Asia Pacific is poised to witness the highest growth rate from 2015 to 2026. Untapped APEJ countries such as China, India, and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Global Protein Labeling Market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure development and favorable government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APEJ market.

Protein Labelling Market: Key Players

Major participants of the protein labeling industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Healthcare Life Science, Merck Millipore, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer Inc, Promega Corporation, LI-COR Inc., New England Biolabs, Eurogentec S.A., Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories (KPL).

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

