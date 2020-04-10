Protein Purification Market Key takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Before a specific protein can be identified and its properties can be studied, the protein must usually be separated from a sample of plant or animal tissue or extracted from a complex mixture. Extraction and purification are vital components of almost any protein-specific research effort. But the methods used during these processes will depend on the nature of both the protein and the solution. Sometimes the specific protein is caught in a matrix of other protein molecules, and sometimes it’s surrounded by non-protein biological elements. In either case, a small sample of the protein may be need for research and analytical purposes, or a large quantity of the purified protein may be necessary for industrial or commercial reasons.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
According to this study, over the next five years the Protein Purification market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8060 million by 2024, from US$ 5000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Protein Purification business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Protein Purification market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Protein Purification value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Ultrafiltration
Precipitation
Chromatography
Electrophoresis
Western Blotting
Others
Segmentation by application:
Drug screening
Biomarker discovery
Protein-protein interaction studies
Diagnostics
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Merck KGaA
Qiagen N.V.
Agilent Technologies
Bio-Rad Laboratories
GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Promega Corporation
Abcam plc
Takara Bio (Clontech)
Purolite Corporation
Roche Diagnostics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Protein Purification consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Protein Purification market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Protein Purification manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Protein Purification with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Protein Purification submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
