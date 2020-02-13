Protein Powder Market – New Innovations, Application, Recent Trend Updates & Forecast

Proteins are basic supplements for the human body. They are essential for proper maintenance and growth of the human body. Proteins are available in a wide range of foods. The complete protein is a combination of various elements such as, amino acids eggs, meat, milk, nuts, fruits, seeds, and other. Protein powder was introduced to the market, as it was very difficult to obtain complete protein from only food only. Casein, soy protein, and whey protein, are the main forms of protein powder. Protein powder is an additional source of protein, which is important in terms of influence on the metabolism of protein and potentially on the execution of the activity of the muscles. The protein powder has various benefits such as body building, boosts energy, helps the body to recover from an injury, tones the muscles and builds lean mass. These benefits have prompted consumers to consume protein powder on a daily basis. All these advantages makes the protein powder more popular all around the world. Demand for protein powder is high among athletes.

Key factors that are driving the protein powder market include the rise in awareness about the benefits of protein, such as expanded vitality, streamlined weight administration. Other factors which are estimated to drive the global protein powder market are the increasing standard of living of the middle class population and the rise in the disposable income. Other than sports sector, protein powder has huge opportunity in the non-sports sector, which in turn is anticipated to propel the protein powder market during the forecast period. Moreover, the high rate of obesity among children and adolescents is fuelling the demand for smart electronic devices and interest toward this authentication technology is rising, which is becoming trend currently. However, negative publicity and claims are likely to hamper the expansion of the protein powder market during the forecasted period.

The protein powder market can be segmented based on type, flavor, source, distributional channel, and geography. Based on type, the protein powder market has been segmented into casein protein, soy protein, whey protein, and others. Whey protein is the most common supplement among the three protein powder types. Whey protein powder is a complete protein supplement, which means users, those who want to build muscle and those who want to lose weight, are expected to receive all essential ingredients. Based on flavor, the global protein powder market is classified into double rich chocolate, extreme chocolate milk, vanilla cream, cookies and cream, mocha cappuccino, strawberry, and others. In terms of source, the protein powder market has been segmented into animal, plant, and others. Based on distributional channel, the global protein powder market has been segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, chemist/drugstore, nutrition store, health food store, specialist sports store, and others.

Major players operating in the protein powder market include ABH Pharma Inc., Glanbia Group, Abbott Laboratories, Amway, GlaxoSmithKline, Makers Nutrition, Glanbia Group, GNC Holdings, Herbalife International of America, Inc, Vitaco Health, Living Inc, Suppleform, Garden of Life, Melaleuca Inc, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, USANA Health Sciences, Melaleuca Inc, Isostar, Shaklee Corporation, Vitacost.com, and Dalblads.