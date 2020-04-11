Protein Ingredients Market Analysis by Source, Application, Industry Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis
The protein ingredients market is expected to be around 59 billion by 2025. This is primarily attributed to the scientific evidences to support health benefits of protein, rising consumer awareness about dietary supplements and functional foods, and advancements in protein extraction techniques. Human body cannot produce vital amino acids which are needed for healing of cells. Therefore, it is very important to consume these proteins through diet. These proteins can be obtained from plants or animals. Additionally, growing demand for these proteins in industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and animal feeds is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth.
Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Animal proteins segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. This is attributed to wide usage of animal sources for deriving protein ingredients as they have better nutritional profile when compared to plants proteins.
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
Protein ingredients are widely used in food & beverages industry, due to increase in demand for functional foods in developed nations. Infant formulations was the second largest segment in the protein ingredients market in 2016; while cosmetics & personal care segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America dominated the overall market in 2016, due to growing consumer awareness, increased demand for functional foods with growing use of protein ingredients in cosmetics and food & beverages industries. Asia-Pacific is projected to be fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large number of factors such as huge patient population, increasing disposable income to spend on functional foods, and improving healthcare and cosmetic industries in Japan, China, and South Korea.
Competitive Analysis
The major players in the market are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group plc, and Omega Protein Corporation. Other players studied include Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Arla Foods, Kewpie Corporation, AMCO Proteins, GELITA AG, and Hilmar Ingredients. Major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition are increasing R&D spending with the aim of introducing new products in the market and strengthening their presence in Asia-Pacific.
Market Opportunities
Launch of new products containing low fat content and cholesterol free beverages will be key factors for growth of global market. These functional foods play beneficial roles in certain disease especially gastrointestinal diseases by exerting positive impact on gut flora besides improving overall health of individual which will increase demand for such products. Increase in demand for protein based drinks in countries such as U.S. and Europe will enable manufacturers to expand beyond traditional soy based drinks.
Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation
By Source:
Plant Proteins
Pea
Textured Soy Protein
Wheat
Soy Protein Concentrates
Soy Protein Isolates
Canola
Others
Animal Proteins
Whey Protein Concentrates
Whey Protein Hydrolysates
Whey Protein Isolates
Egg Proteins
Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates
Gelatin
Casein/Caseinates
By Application:
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Infant Formulations
Food & Beverages
Animal Feeds
By Region:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Columbia
- South Africa
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
- What was the market size in 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2025?
- What will be the industry market growth from 2017 to 2025?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
- What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
- Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?