Protein Expression Technology Market to Witness Healthy Growth of US$ 3 Bn by the End of 2027

Protein expression alludes to the technique in which proteins are incorporated, adjusted and managed in living organisms. The innovation associated with the procedure incorporates utilization of expression vectors, reagents and competent cells. A research report by Future Market Insights gives an in-depth analysis of the various protein expression technologies in its new publication titled “Protein Expression Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)”. It includes the market forecast for the revenue share and CAGR during the projected period i.e. 2017 to 2027.

According to this extensive research, the global protein expression market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.7% and reach a market size of more than US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2027 from a value of around US$ 1,700 Mn in 2017. The estimates are based on a systematic primary and secondary research, considering the major drivers, restraints that are limiting the market and also the trends following the global protein expression technology market.

Global Protein Expression Technology Market: Dynamics

The growth of global protein technology market is contributed mostly by the advancements in technology. It is also accompanied by many other factors that are helping in the expansion of market. The major drivers are enhanced sales network and distribution channels, increasing demand in proteomics and biologics and growing demand for therapeutic antibody research. However, there are also a few factors that are limiting the growth of global protein expression technology market like in-house development of expression systems, high cost associated with expression vectors and other reagents, complex workflow and also low protein production which has the maximum restraining force.

Global Protein Expression Technology Market: Segmental Highlights

The global protein expression technology market is segmented on the basis of expression system, product type, application, end user and region.

Among these major segment types, expression system segment is expected to have the maximum impact on the market with mammalian expression system being the most dominant segment which marks a revenue of over US$ 630 Mn and is anticipated to reach a value of around US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2027

The region segment is dominated by North America region in terms of value, with a CAGR of 8.5% throughout the period of forecast. The protein expression technology market in APEJ region is projected to grow at the highest pace to register a CAGR of 8.7% and reaching a revenue of about US$ 600 Mn by 2027 end

The product type segment is dominated by Reagents, growing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. It is followed by expression vectors which is anticipated to reach a CAGR of over 7% during 2017-2027

End user segment is another important segment type which includes pharmaceutical companies as its dominant segment. This segment is expected to mark a revenue value of US$ 710 Mn in 2017

By application, protein therapeutics segment is expected to be highly lucrative. It is the leading segment in terms of both value share and growth rate. By the end of the forecast period, this segment is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 1.5 Bn with a high 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

Global Protein Expression Technology Market: Competitive Landscape

This comprehensive research report has included profiles of major players involved in protein synthesis technologies. Major companies such as Lonza AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio, Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Promega Corporation, Hudson Robotics, Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., Merck Millipore, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Bioneer Corporation and Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.