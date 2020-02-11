Protein Expression Market Has Transformed Rapidly In Past Few Couple Of Decades

Protein expression is a technique in which proteins are synthesized, modified and regulated in living organism. Protein expression is used to study for the presence of one or more proteins in the cell or tissue. Protein expression is used by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations and others for proteomics. On the basis of expression systems, protein expression market can be segmented into insect cell expression systems, prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, yeast expression systems and other expression systems. On the basis of application, protein expression market can be segmented into industrial proteins, therapeutic proteins and research applications. On the basis of products, protein expression market can be classified into expression vectors, reagents, competent cells, instruments and services. Protein expression is used in manufacturing of commercial proteins which are used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for protein expression due to high investments in research and development activities and increasing involvement of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies in the protein expression market in this region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the protein expression market in next few years due to rise in research and development expenditure in the region.

Rapid growth in biologics and proteomics market, low productivity of R&D in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical sector and rise in the demand of therapeutic proteins are expected to drive the market for protein expression. However, low expenditure in research and development and high cost of proteomics research are some of the factors restraining the growth for global protein expression market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to lead the growth in protein expression market. In addition, technological advancement in proteomics and novel product development for protein expression are expected to offer new opportunities for global protein expression market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and new product launches are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global protein expression market. Some of the major companies operating in the global protein expression market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Takara Bio, Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck Millipore, QIAGEN and New England Biolabs, Inc.

