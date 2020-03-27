Protein Assay Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2024

Protein assays are utilized in life science research to detect the presence of protein in a sample. Estimation of protein fixation is important for protein cleaning, electrophoresis, cell science, atomic science, and research applications. Although there are a wide variety of protein assays available, none of the assays can be used without first considering their suitability for an application. Each assay has its own advantages and limitations and often it is necessary to obtain more than one type of assay for various research applications. The global protein assay market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2017 – 2023), mainly due to the increasing investment by pharma and biotech companies in research and development (R&D), as well as funding by governments of various countries for proteomics research.

The global protein assay market is segmented on the basis of product, type, technology, application, end user and geography. Based on product, the global market is segmented into reagents, kits, and instruments and accessories. The reagents are expected to contribute the largest share in the global protein assay market.

The rising investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, favorable government policies for proteomics research, and the presence of a large number of players in the global protein assay market are the key factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to a publication by Pharmaceuticals Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the member organizations (pharmaceutical companies) of PhRMA spent approximately $58.8 billion on R&D, accounting for the largest part of all the biopharmaceutical R&D spending in the U.S, in 2015. However, high cost of multiplex assay hardware is limiting the growth of global protein assay market.

The competition in the global protein assay market is very high, therefore, many players are concentrating on introducing various innovative approaches in this field.

In Feb 2017, Promega Corporation announced the development of a benchtop capillary electrophoresis (CE) instrument in collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation. The Spectrum Compact CE system meets small batch and single sample requirements in DNA analysis and performs both sequencing and fragment analysis at a short notice. The Spectrum Compact CE System allows laboratories the freedom to carry NGS validation, PCR sizing and microsatellite analysis, single nucleotide polymorphism, de novo sequencing and mutation detection.

Some of the other key players operating in the global market are ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Cell Signalling Technology, Inc., Abcam PLC, Lonza Group, BioVision Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation (Novus Biologicals) and G-Biosciences Inc.

