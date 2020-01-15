Protein A Resin Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

Protein A resins are designed for the simple and rapid purification of antibodies. Therefore, an increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies implies an increase in demand for protein A resins. The market for natural protein A resin was the larger than recombinant protein A resin market in 2015; however, recombinant protein A resin market is expected to witness the higher growth during the forecast period.

Among the different matrix of the protein A resin chromatography, agarose-based matrix was the largest contributor to the global protein A resin revenue in 2015. Biopharmaceutical industry was the largest end user of the protein A resins in 2015, as most monoclonal antibody research development activities are carried out in this industry.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share in the global protein A resin market in 2015, owing to the large number of clinical trials for the monoclonal antibody based therapeutics and increasing traction for biosimilars with the recent U.S. Food and Drugs Administration in the region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global protein A resin market. The country is expected to remain the largest market for protein A resin globally during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global protein A resin market are General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Tosoh Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Novasep, Expedeon Ltd., and GenScript.

