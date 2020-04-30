Protein A Resin Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications Growth Opportunities and Future Prospects

The global protein A resin market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing research and development activities and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. High traction for monoclonal antibodies in biopharmaceutical industry is supporting the growth of the global market. The increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies has fueled the need for high capacity commercial scale purification of monoclonal antibodies.

Protein A, a 56 kDa surface protein, is found on the cell wall of Staphylococcus aureus bacterium. The protein has immunoglobulin-binding domains which bind to proteins, mostly immunoglobulin G (IgG). Protein A binds to the Fc region or Fab region of immunoglobulins, thus, increasingly being used for immune precipitation or antibody purification applications. Protein A ligand is used for the affinity chromatography step in commercial-scale production of monoclonal antibodies. The key factors driving the use of protein A resin for antibody purification are high antibody selectivity, increased antibody yield and excellent antibody purity, and ease of operation in large as well as small scale antibody purification.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share in the global protein A resin market in 2015, owing to the large number of clinical trials for the monoclonal antibody based therapeutics and increasing traction for biosimilars with the recent U.S. Food and Drugs Administration in the region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global protein A resin market. The country is expected to remain the largest market for protein A resin globally during the forecast period.

The protein A resin market is expected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The highest growth in the region is attributed to the increasing compliance for biosimilars and shifting global interest for expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacities in the emerging economies of the region.

The key players operating in the global protein A resin market are General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Tosoh Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Novasep, Expedeon Ltd., and GenScript.