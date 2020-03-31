Protective Packaging Market – Rapid Boom of Ecommerce Industry, Growing Improvement In Manufacturing Industry Drives Demand

The global protective packaging market may have risen steadily over the years and is anticipated to maintain the momentum in the near term as well. Protective packaging offers protection to the products from damage during warehousing or transportation. This packaging is highly adoptable in the industries such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and electronics. Protective packaging can be classified into three major types, namely foam, flexible, and rigid. This packaging system consists of insulated shipping containers, molded pulp, and paperboard protectors to provide extra protection to the machineries, industrial products, and equipment.

An upcoming report on global protective packaging market by Transparency Market Research could be a valuable source of information for major stakeholders in the market. This is because of the exhaustive information, gathered after thorough primary and secondary research, contained in it. The report would be an objective guideline of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities and pitfalls in the market. The report would also offer a brilliant study of the market as it focus on market dynamics, segmentation, competitive landscape, and geographical outreach. It is a useful guidelines for players to cement a strong position in the global protective packaging market.

Global Protective Packaging Market: Key Trends

Protective packaging provides protection in the form of flexible cushioning, surface protection, blocking and bracing, protective containment, wrapping, and void fill. Rapid boom of ecommerce industry, growing improvement in manufacturing industry, and increasing demand for recyclable materials are believed to be driving the global protective packaging market. Protective packaging includes protective mailers, bubble packaging, air pillows, paper fill, and dunnage bags. This packaging system is cost-effective, and provides excellent barrier resistance properties from damage such as vibration and shock. Protective packaging also secures the product enclosed within. Such properties are expected to be fuelling the global protective packaging market.

A trend of using highly portable, eco-friendly, and easy to handle materials are projected to thrust the demand for protective packaging. Growing demand for product protection, increasing demand for food and beverage packaging, high consumption of flexible packaging over conventional packaging, and rising demand towards extending the shelf-life of the product are believed to propel the expansion of the global protective packaging market. Increasing usage of bio plastics and rising preference of paper based packaging are the major two factors to boost the global protective packaging market.

Global Protective Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is foreseen to rank higher among other regions in the global protective packaging market in terms of growing household appliances, increasing population, and rising consumer electronics. The advantages of protective packaging such as protection against moisture, light, gas, and temperature, durability, and low-cost could be responsible to push the global protective packaging market in the region. Other regions in the global protective packaging market are North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Global Protective Packaging Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players operating in the global protective packaging market are Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation, WestRock, Ranpak, and Pro-Pac Packaging. The upcoming report studies competitor’s product portfolios, key strategies, and sales and revenues in the near term.