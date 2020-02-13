Protective Packaging 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.21% and Forecast to 2022

The protective packaging market consists of both national and international players. The increasing popularity of flexible protective packaging options such as air pillows and paper fills are expected to offer paper manufacturers a competitive leverage in this market. The protective packaging market can be segmented into three products which includes foam protective packaging, rigid protective packaging, and flexible protective packaging.

The analysts forecast the global protective packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global protective packaging market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of protective packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Protective Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• International Paper

• Mondi Group

• Nefab Group

• Sealed Air

• Sonoco Products Company

Other prominent vendors

• Pregis.

Market driver

• Introduction of innovative protective packaging products

Market trend

• Rising popularity of home delivery of food and grocery products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Foam protective packaging – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Rigid protective packaging – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Flexible protective packaging – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing popularity of home delivery of food and grocery items

• Increased focus on sustainability

• Increasing industry consolidation

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• International Paper

• Mondi Group

• Nefab Group

• Sealed Air

• Sonoco Products Company

..…..Continued

