Protective Cultures Market Type, Segment Forecast 2019 With Dowdupont, DSM, Sacco, Chr. Hansen Holding, CSK Food Enrichment, THT S.A , Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH

Global Protective Cultures Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 100.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 494.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for natural, preservative-free products.

Market Definition: Global Protective Cultures Market

According to the European Food & Feed Cultures Association (EFFCA), Protective cultures are generally GRAS certified and protective cultures are considering an integral part of the starter cultures other than additives which are deliberately added to a product for controlling of bacteriological activities and protect against product deterioration without any hampering the sensory qualities of the product.

Key Market Competitors: Global Protective Cultures Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the rice protein market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Dowdupont, DSM, Sacco S.R.L , CSK Food Enrichment B.V. , THT S.A , Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH , Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L , Bioprox , Biochem S.R.L , Aristomenis D. Phikas & Co S.A , Soyuzsnab Royal DSM N.V. , Group of Companies among others.

Segmentation: Global Protective Cultures Market

By Product Form Freeze-Dried Frozen

By Target Microorganism Yeasts & Molds Bacteria

By Composition Single-Strain Multi-Strain Multi-Strain Mixed

By Application Dairy & Dairy Products Cheese Fermented Milk Products Butter and Spreads Meat & Poultry Products Seafood Others

By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Chr. Hansen acquired dairy ingredient supplier Österreichische Laberzeugung Hundsbichler GmbH (Austria).

Market Drivers:

Technological developments to promote protective cultures is expected to drive the market growth

Demand for extending the shelf life of perishable products is also expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand for natural, preservative-free products

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations concerning the use of protective cultures is expected to restrain the market growth

High price of protective cultures is also expected to restrain the market growth

Regulatory and safety requirements for food cultures

Competitive Analysis: Global Protective Cultures Market

Global protective cultures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protective cultures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

