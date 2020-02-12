Protective Cultures Market Type, Segment Forecast 2019 With Dowdupont, DSM, Sacco, Chr. Hansen Holding, CSK Food Enrichment, THT S.A , Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH

Global Protective Cultures Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 100.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 494.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for natural, preservative-free products.
Market Definition: Global Protective Cultures Market
According to the European Food & Feed Cultures Association (EFFCA), Protective cultures are generally GRAS certified and protective cultures are considering an integral part of the starter cultures other than additives which are deliberately added to a product for controlling of bacteriological activities and protect against product deterioration without any hampering the sensory qualities of the product.
Key Market Competitors: Global Protective Cultures Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the rice protein market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Dowdupont, DSM, Sacco S.R.L , CSK Food Enrichment B.V. , THT S.A , Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH , Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L , Bioprox , Biochem S.R.L , Aristomenis D. Phikas & Co S.A , Soyuzsnab Royal DSM N.V. , Group of Companies among others.
Major Points from Table of Content of Protective Cultures Market:
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Key Inferences
- Market Overview
- Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Players
- Future of the Market
Segmentation: Global Protective Cultures Market
- By Product Form
- Freeze-Dried
- Frozen
- By Target Microorganism
- Yeasts & Molds
- Bacteria
- By Composition
- Single-Strain
- Multi-Strain
- Multi-Strain Mixed
- By Application
- Dairy & Dairy Products
- Cheese
- Fermented Milk Products
- Butter and Spreads
- Meat & Poultry Products
- Seafood
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, Chr. Hansen acquired dairy ingredient supplier Österreichische Laberzeugung Hundsbichler GmbH (Austria).
Market Drivers:
- Technological developments to promote protective cultures is expected to drive the market growth
- Demand for extending the shelf life of perishable products is also expected to drive the market growth
- Increasing demand for natural, preservative-free products
Market Restraints:
- Stringent regulations concerning the use of protective cultures is expected to restrain the market growth
- High price of protective cultures is also expected to restrain the market growth
- Regulatory and safety requirements for food cultures
Competitive Analysis: Global Protective Cultures Market
Global protective cultures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protective cultures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
