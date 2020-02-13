Protective Building Materials Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2016 – 2026

The construction industry has witnessed highest growth rate in past decades. This has enforced the industries to adopt new technologies in construction so as to ensure their position in the global market. Increasing competition and modernizing standards of civil engineering has increased the demands of protective building materials. Protective building materials are the materials which are added on to enhance the endurance of the structure to survive under various conditions. Protective building materials not only provide extra strength, but also improves the life of the structure. Protective building materials are available in different forms, which can be mixed while construction or can be applied later on. Protective building materials are generally used to assure resistance against corrosion, fire, radiations, seepage, tremors and physical damages. Protective building materials may involve high grade composite steels, cements and additives, paints, floorings, panels, sheets, liquids and various tapes. In general, composite materials and non-metals are used as protective building materials due to their favorable properties like thermal insulation, hydrophobic nature, flexibility and hardness.

Protective Building Materials Market: Dynamics

Increasing population and urbanization are expected to boost the construction market. Strong desire to develop more reliable structures that can ensure the safety against natural and artificial disasters can be considered as major driving factors of the protective building materials market. Reducing construction land is boosting up the construction of skyscrapers which ultimately demands high safety factors in buildings and encourage the protective building materials market. The protective building materials market is also widely dependent on the topology and geographical locations of the construction sites. For example, sites near the aquatic bodies or in tropical region are expected to demand for corrosion protective materials and sites near the poles demand for thermal insulations.

It is desired that the protective building materials must fulfill its purpose and should merely contribute to the overall weight of the building. Lack of innovation, high cost, and less durability are expected to restrain the growth of protective building materials market. Indeed, it is required to develop protective building materials which can provide overall resistance without compromising with strength and aesthetics of the building.

Increasing seismic activities and frequently changing environment is likely to boost up the protective building materials market. There is a high scope of development in protective building materials that exalt aesthetics of the structure and also make them indelible.

Protective Building Materials Market: Segmentation

The protective building materials market can be segmented on the basis of application, material type, type of resistance offered, form of availability and on the basis of end-use industry. On the basis of areas of application, protective building materials market can be segmented as flooring, ceiling, doors, window and wall protection. On the basis of the type of material used, protective building materials market can be segmented as metallic, non-metallic, composites and natural fibers. On the basis of the type of resistance offered, protective building materials market can be segmented as thermal insulators, waterproofing, crack proofing, core strengthening, acoustic insulation, etc. On the basis of forms of availability, protective building materials market can be segmented in sheets, tiles, tapes, fibers, powders and liquids. On the basis of end-use industry, protective building materials can be segmented into commercial, residential and industrial.

Protective Building Materials Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global protective building materials market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to remain dominant in the protective building materials market throughout the forecast period and is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rapid construction activities in developing countries. North America and Europe are also expected to witness growth in the global protective building materials market over the forecast period.

Protective Building Materials Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global protective building materials market are BASF SE, Knauf Insulation, Trelleborg AB, Owens Corning, Sika AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, etc. These global key players are dispersing by adopting different strategies. Companies have adopted mergers, acquisitions, collaboration and expansion strategies to increase their market share in the global market.