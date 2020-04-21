Protective Atmosphere Packaging Market Volume Analysis, Size, Share And Latest Key Trends 2028

Across the globe, flexible packaging manufacturers are planning to expand their market presence by innovating their existing product portfolio by incorporating protective atmosphere packaging technologies in their products. Brand owners also prefer packaging solutions with advanced features to lure more consumers. Also, with the advancement in the packaging industry, the demand for packaged food has increased substantially due to shelf life extension and perseverance of food for long period of time.

Changing consumer lifestyle and growing inclination towards ready-to-eat food products has created a need for advanced packaging solutions globally. Various types of packaging products have been developed in the past while keeping consumer requirements in mind. Multinational as well as local packaging manufacturers are focusing to develop a variety of modified atmosphere packaging products. Higher protection and longer shelf life are the major drivers of the protective atmosphere packaging solutions among the consumers.

It is noticed that approximately 21% of the consumers are extremely willing to buy products with longer shelf life. Also, most of the consumers are willing to spend more on the products with the protective atmosphere packaging solutions which in turn offer longer shelf life. Protective atmosphere packaging modifies and creates the suitable environment in the package to prolong the shelf life of products.

The demand for protective atmosphere packaging solution has increased substantially in the last few years with the growing demand for packaged food products globally. Food companies are also using such packaging solutions to lure more consumer to buy their products. High demand for protective atmosphere packaging solutions is also driving innovation in the flexible packaging industry. The shift from rigid packaging solutions to flexible packaging solutions with high barrier properties is also driving the demand for protective atmosphere packaging solutions across the globe.

Some of the major restraints present in the protective atmosphere packaging market is the large number of rules and restrictions on the advanced packaging technologies used in the packaging solutions. The prime purpose of food packaging is to ensure that the food is protected from UV rays, water vapor, oxygen, chemicals, and harmful microbiological contamination. Glass and metal are the best choices for food packaging, but the cost of manufacturing is relatively higher than plastic material. Therefore, plastic-based protective atmosphere packaging solutions are gaining traction in the food packaging industry.