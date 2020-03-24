Prosthetic Heart Valve Market 2019 Specification, Growth Drivers, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve/ Artificial Heart Valve Market accounted to USD 4.53 billion in 2016 is accounted to grow at a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Key Market Players

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.),

St. Jude Medical, LLC.(U.S.),

Jenavalve Technology, Inc. (Germany),

LivaNova PLC (U.K.),

CryoLife, Inc. (U.S.),

SYMETIS (Switzerland),

BraileBiomédica (Brazil),

TTK Healthcare (India),

Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China),

Colibri Heart Valve, LLC (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.),

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, global prosthetic heart valve/ artificial heart valve market is segmented into transcatheter heart valve, tissue heart valve, and mechanical heart valve. Transcatheter heart valves segment is expected to witness the highest market growth in the forecast period (2017-2024) due to use of less invasive techniques, more of technological advancement, increasing number of patients and rising prevalence of aortic stenosis.

Based on geography, the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve/ Artificial Heart Valve Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

APAC,

MEA .

