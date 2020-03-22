Prostacyclin Market Analysis: Demand, Trends and Growth by Business Opportunities, Latest Innovation and Forecast 2025

Prostacyclin (also called prostaglandin I2 or PGI2) is a prostaglandin member of the eicosanoid family of lipid molecules. It inhibits platelet activation and is also an effective vasodilator.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs.

And in our report of prostacyclin, the prostacyclin means the drugs used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The global average price of Prostacyclin is in the decreasing trend, from 60.2 USD/Unit in 2013 to 48.4 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Prostacyclin is widely used for injection, for oral and for inhalation. The most proportion of Prostacyclin is used for oral, and the proportion in 2017 is about 55%. The trend of prostacyclin used for oral is increasing in the following years.

The global Prostacyclin market is valued at 1760 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Prostacyclin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Prostacyclin in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Prostacyclin in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Prostacyclin market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Prostacyclin market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

United Therapeutics

Actelion (J & J)

GSK

Teva

Toray

Tide Pharma

Bayer AG

Market size by Product

Epoprostenol Sodium

Treprostinil

Iloprost

Beraprost Sodium

Market size by End User

For Injection

For Oral

For Inhalation

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

