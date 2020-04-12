Propolis Market Dynamics and Growth Factors till 2025

Global Propolis Market Research Report 2019 presents the worldwide Propolis Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

In 2019, the market size of Propolis is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million US$ and will increase to million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of % during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Propolis.

Propolis is a resinous substance collected from the buds of certain trees by bees and used as a cement or sealant in the construction of their hives.

The raw and unprocessed propolis commonly consists of roughly 55 percent resinous compounds and balsam, 30 percent beeswax, 10 percent ethereal and aromatic oils, and 5 percent bee pollen. Its constituents and color, ranging from golden brown to reddish to almost black, depends on the tree source of collection, the most common being dark brown. Propolis is sticky at and above room temperature, 20 °C (68 °F). At lower temperatures, it becomes hard and very brittle.

Until now, over 200 chemical compounds have already been identified in the propolis including flavonoids, terpenoids, aldehydes, aromatic acids, aliphatic alcohols and ethers, amino acids, sugars etc. Propolis is widely used in the food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry etc.

Now entering the industry standard is relatively low, which causing the low industry concentration, and a large number of smaller manufacturers.

China is the largest consumption region, with an average consumption growth rate of 11.52% from 2011 to 2016. Brazil, who is also a major production region, is the second consumption region, whose consumption market share is estimated to be 6.66% in 2016. In the next five years, the global consumption of propolis will maintain a 3.50% annual growth rate, consumption is expected to be 2867 Tonnes in 2021.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company

Apis Flora

Wax Green

Comvita

MN Propolis

Polenectar

King’s Gel

Evergreen

Ponlee

Uniflora

Manuka Health New Zealand

Zhifengtang

Wang’s

Bricaas

Baihua

Beewords

Zhonghong Biological

Baoshengyuan

Jiangshan Hengliang

Health & Love

Hongfa

Jiangsu Rigao Bee Products

Market size by Product – Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE) Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP) Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP) Other

Market size by End User/Applications – Food Industry Cosmetic Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Other

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan

The study objectives of this report are: To analyze and research the global Propolis capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Propolis manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Propolis are as follows: History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

