Propolis Market Comprehensive Study Segmented by Key Players 2024 – Apis Flora, Wax Green, Comvita, MN Propolis, Polenectar, King’s Gel, Evergreen, Ponlee, Uniflora and Others

Propolis is a resinous substance collected from the buds of certain trees by bees and used as a cement or sealant in the construction of their hives.
The raw and unprocessed propolis commonly consists of roughly 55 percent resinous compounds and balsam, 30 percent beeswax, 10 percent ethereal and aromatic oils, and 5 percent bee pollen. Its constituents and color, ranging from golden brown to reddish to almost black, depends on the tree source of collection, the most common being dark brown.
Leading Propolis Market Players
Apis Flora
Wax Green
Comvita
MN Propolis
Polenectar
King’s Gel
Evergreen
Ponlee
Uniflora
Manuka Health New Zealand
Zhifengtang
Wang’s
Bricaas
Baihua
Beewords
Zhonghong Biological
Baoshengyuan
Jiangshan Hengliang
Health & Love
Hongfa
Jiangsu Rigao Bee Products
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global Propolis consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of Propolis market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Propolis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Propolis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of Propolis submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This study considers the Propolis value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE)
Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP)
Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP)
Other
Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Propolis in each application, can be divided into
Food Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other
Global Propolis Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
Americas
APAC
Southeast Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
