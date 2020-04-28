Propanol Market Scenario on Current Industry Size, Development Trend, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Forecasts 2023

Reportsnreports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Propanol Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Propanol Market size is estimated to be US$ 3.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2023,at a CAGR of 4.0%. This report spread across 139 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with 97 tables and 51 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Propanol Market include are Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), LCY Chemical Corp. (Taiwan), JXTG Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India), and OXEA GmbH (Germany).

N-Propanol is estimated to be the fastest-growing type of propanol between 2018 and 2023. N-propanol is expected to register a slight increase in the demand as compared to isopropanol owing to the new law regarding usage of low volatile organic compound (VOC) emitting chemicals in the food processing and food packaging applications. Furthermore, the rising demand for n-propanol in developing countries worldwide owing to the increasing consumption of pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, cosmetics, and personal care products due to the growing healthcare, construction, and FMCG businesses is expected to drive the global propanol market.

On the Basis of Application, the propanol market is divided applications of isopropanol and applications of n-propanol. The applications of isopropanol are direct solvent, chemical intermediate, household & personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. Directsolvent is estimated to be the largest application for isopropanol owing to its increasing usage in paints & coatings, household cleaners, and personal care & beauty products.

APAC is Estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing propanol market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of strong and developing pharmaceutical, construction, automotive, and FMCG industries. The shifting focus of global market players to APAC owing to developing economic condition, favorable rules & regulations, and increasing FDI are driving the growth of these industries. Propanol is majorly used as direct solvent in applications such as drug manufacturing, paints & coatings, and household & personal care products.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –45%, Tier 2 –22%,and Tier 3–33%

By Designation: C Level Executives–50%, Director Level –25%, and Others –25%

By Region: North America –50%, Europe –20%, APAC–10%, South America – 10%, and MiddleEast &Africa – 10%

Report Highlights:

To analyze and forecast the market size, on the basis of five key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa along with their key countries

To analyze competitive developments such as expansion and new product launch in the market

To define, describe, and forecast the global propanol market size, in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information regarding the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth

To analyze and forecast the propanol market on the basis of type and application

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically identify and profile the key market players and analyze their core competencies1 in the market

Competitive Landscape of Propanol Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking of Isopropanol Manufacturers

3 Market Ranking of N-Propanol Manufacturers

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansion

4.2 New Product Launch

