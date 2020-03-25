Propanol Market is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2025 in Global Industry

The Global Propanol report delivered to you is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon your business needs. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market report gives an edge to compete and to outdo the competition. Global Propanol market report also evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This Global Propanol market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

The new trending report of Global propanol market is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2025, from USD 2.14 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Propanol Market:

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

China National Petroleum Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

The other players in the market are Carboclor S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation., ISU Chemical., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, LCY GROUP., LG Chem., Novacap International SAS, OXEA GmbH, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sasol Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd and many more.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global propanol market

Analyze and forecast the propanol market on the basis of type and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Market Definition:

Propanol is a colorless alcohol which is primarily available in two types of isomers – isopropanol and n-propanol. They are also known as 1-propanol and 2-propanol respectively. Propanol is one of the key raw materials used in cosmetic industry. Isopropanol is used in various application such as cosmetic, personal care products, resin, pharmaceuticals, resins, inks, and adhesives. We use N-propanol in the coatings industry as a medium-volatile alcohol for enlightening the drying characteristics of electrodeposition paints, alkyd resins, and baking finishes. It is majorly used as a solvent in flexographic and other printing ink applications. According to World Population Ageing, the number of older people at the age of 60 years or more is expected to increase from 841.0 million in 2013 to more than 2.0 billion in 2050. According to Eurostat, in 2017,it is stated that the older population with age of 65 or over, Germany had the maximum share which is 21.2% followed by Greece 21.5%, Italy 22.3%. This above factor proves that ageing population is increasing around the globe and as a result of it , the required products for their personal care are also increasing . So the market of cosmetic and personal care around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for propanol.

Global Propanol Market Overview:

Type of Propanol market

Isopropanol

N-Propanol

Geography of Propanol market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Application of Propanol market

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Solvents

Others

Market Drivers:

Increase In aging population

High demand for propanol in the chemical and cosmetic industry

Rising demand in developing countries

Market Restraint:

Fluctuation in price of raw material

Strict regulations reshaping the cosmetic market

Competitive Landscape: Global Propanol Market

The Global Propanol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Propanol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global propanol market Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application. To get a comprehensive overview of the propanol market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Key questions answered in the Propanol Market report:

What will the Propanol Market Size and the Growth rate be in 2023?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Propanol market?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Propanol industry: Company Introduction, Product Specification and Major Types Analysis, Production Market Performance, Sales Market Performance, Contact Information.

What are the types and applications of Propanol? What is the market share of each type and application: production, revenue, price, Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type.

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Propanol Market? Up Stream Industries Analysis, Raw Material and Suppliers, Equipment and Suppliers, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis

