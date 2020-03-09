Project Insight: Industrial Construction Market Projects – The Americas

Access this Research Report Now: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2133976

Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking industrial related construction projects in the Americas with a total value of US$ 510.3 billion. Of this, US$218.4 billion is in the planning stage and US$210.4 billion is in the execution stage. The US accounts for the highest value with US$314.5 billion, followed by Brazil with projects valuing US$73.4 billion. Canada and Chile follow with industrial construction projects with a value of US$49.4 billion and US$18.5 billion respectively. The highest value industrial projects in the region are the US$16.8 billion Hanford Tank Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant in the US and the US$14.4 billion Carajas S11D Mine Development in Brazil.

The US is the dominant economic market in the Americas, and has the highest value of investment in industrial projects. However although the US is the top global consumer market, industrial construction in the Americas represents only 40% of the value of the Asia-Pacific industrial construction projects market. According to the Federal Reserve, both industrial production and manufacturing fell by 0.6% and 0.9% respectively in January 2019, led by a slump in the volatile motor vehicle sector, although total industrial production was 3.8% higher in January than a year previously, with manufacturing rising by 2.9% in this period. Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America, however industrial production growth decreased 2.6% year-on-year in January 2019, following a 3.6 percent decline in the prior month.

– The highest value of projects are at the planning stage with a total value of US$218.7 billion, followed by projects in execution with US$210.3 billion.

– Projects in the pre-planning stage amount to US$48.2 billion, while those at the pre-execution stage total US$33.3 billion.

– Assuming all projects in the current pipeline proceed as planned, spending will reach US$120.3 billion in 2020 and fall to US$16.5 billion in 2023. The highest value of project completions will be in 2021, with a value of US$112.7 billion.

– The top contractors in the region are SNC-Lavalin Group Inc based in Canada and Bechtel Corporation based in the US. The top consulting engineers are WorleyParsons Group Inc and Bechtel Corporation both based in the US.

