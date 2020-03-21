Project Insight: Global Railway Construction Projects

China has the highest value railways project pipeline, totaling US$1.6 trillion. Railway infrastructure will continue to be a priority for China, with US$129 billion earmarked for funding rail projects as part of the 13th Five Year Plan (2016–2020). This funding is set to achieve the construction of 3,000km of new urban rail lines and continue the expansion of the high-speed rail network to 30,000km, which is expected to cover 80% of all major Chinese cities. The largest high-speed rail link currently under construction is the Beijing to Shenyang high-speed railway. The project involves the construction of a 709km railway line valued at US$20.4 billion. The high-speed line is designed to have trains operating at a maximum speed of 350km, and will cut the current four hour journey between Beijing and Shenyang in half. China’s highest value project is the US$42.4 billion Dalian-Yantai Undersea Railway Tunnel, which has a length of 123km.

India, which has a number of large-scale high-speed railway projects in the early study stages, accounts for the second highest value of railway projects with US$449 billion followed by the US with US$411 billion. The highest valued US project is the US$77 billion California High-Speed Rail Line. The Trump administration is instituting a US$1.5 trillion 10-year infrastructure plan. Road, rail and airport infrastructure are earmarked for investment, albeit are dependent on contributions from private investment.

Central and South America are in need of massive investment in transport infrastructure to help develop the region’s economies. Investment in infrastructure is uneven throughout the region, producing an uncompetitive transport industry, and resulting in costly freight transport, congested cities and isolated rural communities.

Although having the lowest pipeline of railway-related projects tracked by the CIC, with a value of US$669 billion, Middle East and Africa has disparities in investment in the region. The oil rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries of the Middle East are investing in urban metro schemes such as the Doha Metro in Qatar and the Riyadh and Jeddah Metro projects in Saudi Arabia. The forthcoming Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are driving rail investment. Nigeria also has substantial investment in railway projects, with the highest value being the US$12 billion Coastal Railway Line.

The global railway projects pipeline, as tracked by GlobalData’s Construction Intelligence Center (CIC), is worth US$5.47 trillion. The Asia-Pacific region, where urbanization continues to put a strain on transport infrastructure, accounts for a large portion of the total, with a pipeline valued at US$3.15 trillion. Europe’s project pipeline amounts to US$933 billion, ahead of the Americas with a value of US$717 billion and the Middle East and Africa with US$669 billion.

Key Findings:

— The report provides detailed projects analysis, information and insights based on projects in the global market with a total value of US$5.47 trillion.

— The report provides detailed metrics on railway construction projects (as tracked by GlobalData) split by country, type and value. Detailed metrics are also provided for the top 10 countries.

Key Highlights:

— The global railway projects pipeline is well advanced, with projects at the execution stage valued at US$2.3 trillion, compared with US$1.6 trillion in planning. Projects in the pre-planning stage amount to US$1.0 billion, while those at the pre-execution stage have a value of US$520 billion.

— Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 73%, with the joint public and private funding at 22% and the remaining 5% of projects financed solely by private funding.

— Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending will reach US$579.1 billion in 2019 and then rise to US$763.3 billion in 2020.

Scope:

Reasons to buy:

Key Points from TOC:

