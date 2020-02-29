Project Insight- Airport Construction Projects Market in The Americas

GlobalData’s Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking airport construction projects in the Americas with a total value of US$153.7 billion. Of this, US$71.6 billion is in the execution stage and US$39.6 billion is in the planning stage.

The US accounts for the highest value with US$114.9 billion, followed by Mexico with projects valuing US$13.4 billion. Brazil and Canada follow with airport construction projects with a value of US$13.2 billion and US$3.8 billion respectively.

The largest projects currently in the pipeline are the US$15.5 billion O’Hare International Airport Expansion in the US and the US$13.0 billion New Mexico City International Airport in Mexico.

North America is a mature market with little growth in new airports. Activity is largely based on expanding existing facilities in Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth as well as the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. The US leads globally in terms of revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) flown and North America accounted for 23.0% of the global total in 2017, behind Europe (26.5%) and Asia-Pacific (33.7%). The pace of growth in RPKs is relatively slow in North America. In December 2017, it stood at 4.0% year on year, compared with 9.1% in Asia-Pacific with 6.1% in Europe.

– The total pipeline of projects is valued at US$153.7 billion with US$70.5 billion being spent in 2018 and US$105.5 billion in 2019.

– The highest value of projects are at the execution stage with a total value of US$71.6 billion, followed by projects in planning with US$39.6 billion.

– Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$36.1 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage total US$6.3 billion.

– Assuming all projects proceed as planned, spending will reach US$21.5 billion in 2020 and fall to US$11.7 billion in 2022. The highest value of project completions will be in 2020, with a value of US$25.1 billion.

– The top contractors in the region are Walsh Construction Co and Austin Commercial both based in the US. The top engineers are CH2M HILL Inc and A. Epstein and Sons International Inc both based in the US.

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for the Americas and analysis by stage and funding for the top 10 countries.

The top 50 projects are listed for the region giving country, stage, value of airport construction.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including the US, Mexico and Brazil.

