Project Insight – Airport Construction Projects: Asia-Pacific

GlobalData’s Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking airport construction projects in Asia-Pacific with a total value of US$241.4 billion the highest of all the regions. Of this, US$64.4 billion is in the planning stage.

China accounts for the highest value with US$67.1 billion, followed by the Philippines with projects valuing US$38.2 billion. India and Hong Kong follow with airport construction projects with a value of US$21.6 billion and US$21.0 billion respectively.

The largest projects currently in the pipeline are the US$20.0 billion Global Gateway Integrated Multi-Modal Transport and Logistics Hub in the Philippines and the US$18.2 billion Hong Kong International Airport Three-Runway System (3RS).

Rapid population growth in the region coupled with economic growth is creating an affluent middle-class market, which is increasing demand for air travel. Increases in household incomes in many of these countries, notably China and India, and the rapid growth of Asian low-cost carriers is driving expansion in air travel. According to the Airports Council International (ACI), Asia-Pacific’s passenger traffic grew by 8.2% on a year on year basis to February 2018 with India and Indonesia performing the best with 19.9% and 15.1% growth respectively for the same period. China is expected to overtake the US by 2040 for passenger traffic with 18.2% share of the global market compared with the US at 13.9%.

Key Highlights

– The total pipeline of projects is valued at US$241.4 billion with US$27.7 billion being spent in 2018 and US$44.5 billion in 2019.

– The highest value of projects are at the execution stage with a total value of US$116.9 billion, followed by projects in planning with US$64.4 billion.

– Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$35.3 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage total US$24.8 billion.

– Assuming all projects proceed as planned, spending will reach US$44.5 billion in 2019 and fall to US$13.6 billion in 2022. The highest value of project completions will be in 2020, with a value of US$40.2 billion.

– The top contractors in the region are China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) and Sinohydro Corporation Co Ltd both based in China. The top engineers are Hamburg Port Consulting based in Germany and Turner & Townsend Plc based in the UK.

Scope

– The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for Asia-Pacific and analysis by stage and funding for the top 10 countries.

– The top 50 projects are listed for the region giving country, stage, value of airport construction.

– Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

– Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including China, the Philippines and India.

