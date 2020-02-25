Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry 2018-2028

A progressing cavity pump employs the positive displacement principle. Progressing cavity pumps are often installed where a high discharge pressure is required while handling viscous fluids at high flow rates. Furthermore, dough, pulps, mashes and slurry from paper recycling plants, anaerobic digestion facilities and wastewater treatment plants are the typical fluids for which progressing cavity pumps are used. Initially, before the development of synthetic elastomers and adhesives, progressing cavity pumps (PCP) were used as fluid transfer pumps in a wide range of manufacturing and industrial applications. Also, progressing cavity pumps are considered an ideal choice to provide constant flow irrespective of liquid viscosity, which may vary.

Therefore, associated surface drive systems and downhole PC pumps are the two key features that differentiate from other forms of artificial lifts. Moreover, common situations such as elevated-temperature applications, water-source wells and hostile fluid conditions, among other applications are expected to enhance the progressing cavity pumps use.

Factors such as good abrasion resistance, low maintenance, low surface noise levels and low profile surface equipment, among others are estimated to augment the growth of the progressing cavity pumps market. Progressing cavity pumps are widely used when a liquid has a higher thickness or viscosity than water, thereby becoming volumetrically and mechanically efficient during the increase in liquid’s viscosity.

Progressing Cavity Pumps Market: Dynamics

Progressing cavity pumps provide significant overall efficiency to the system and thus, possess the ability to produce high sand concentration, which is expected to drive the global progressing cavity pumps market over the forecast period. Further, features such as low internal shear rates and ability to tolerate high percentages of free gas are estimated to fuel the further growth for the progressing cavity pumps market.

Progressing cavity pumps require low maintenance, produce low surface noise levels and have low profile surface equipment to compete with substitutes and propel the demand over the forecast period. Progressing cavity pumps relatively have simple installation and operation along with relatively low power costs, which is expected to drive the global progressing cavity pumps market.

However, limited production rate and the lower lifting capacity of larger progressing cavity pumps are estimated to hamper the global progressing cavity pumps market over the forecast period. Further, the requirement of highly skilled labor to install and operate systems along with paraffin control issues in waxy crude application are further expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Progressing Cavity Pumps Market: Segmentation

The global progressing cavity pumps market can be segmented on the basis of stage type, power rating, stator profile type and application.

On the basis of stage type, the global progressing cavity pumps market can be segmented into,

Single Stage

Double Stage

Four Stage

Eight Stage

On the basis of power rating, the global progressing cavity pumps market can be segmented into,

Up to 40 HP

40 – 100 HP

100 – 160 HP

Above 160 HP

On the basis of stator profile type, the global progressing cavity pumps market can be segmented into,

Conventional (single helix rotor inside double helix stator)

Stator (double helix rotor inside triple stator)

Standard (short pitch)

Long Geometry

On the basis of application, the global progressing cavity pumps market can be segmented into,

Oil & Gas

Waste & Wastewater

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Mining

Progressing Cavity Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

Europe, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, is estimated to hold a significant share in the global progressing cavity pumps market. Europe is projected to be a dominant consumer of progressive cavity pumps, owing to the extensive application across the oil and gas industry. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth in wastewater, oil and gas activities. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa region is further expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to account for a small share in the global progressing cavity pumps market; however, during the forecast period, the region is estimated to witness substantial growth.

Progressing Cavity Pumps Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global progressing cavity pumps market include,