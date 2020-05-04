Programmatic Advertising Platform Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017 – 2025

The global programmatic advertising market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,000 Mn by 2017 end and is projected to reach close to US$ 29,800 Mn by 2025 end. Sales revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period (2017–2025).

Increasing growth of the mobile market contributing to the expansion of the programmatic advertising platform market in North America

People carry their phones with them pretty much constantly throughout the day and keep them beside their beds all over the night. Mobile phones are estimated to create significant opportunity to increase programmatic spending. As the mobile market grows, mobile advertising will be used on a wider scale and there is a greater demand for more sophisticated technology. Mobile is getting closer to replacing desktops as ‘the first screen’ programmatic technology confidently making its way to mobile phones. The emergence of new ways and tools to monitor and measure relevant data on mobile devices is affecting bright prospects for programmatic mobile video. For example, Facebook is currently playing a significant role in the rise of mobile programmatic.

Growing digitalization in North America aiding the growth of the programmatic advertising platform market in North America

Almost every industry sector in the North America region is striving on digitalization by adopting digital technologies and devices for innovation in business processes and revenue producing opportunities. This adoption of digital devices by clients and their customers to share data with one another creates a platform for programmatic advertising and results in overall growth of this market.

Programmatic skills shortage in advertising agencies hurting market growth

Only one in 10 marketing professionals across North America understands programmatic advertising entirely. There is a constant increase in demand for skilled talent to meet this sector’s rapid growth. According to market estimates, there will be skills shortage for a long time to come as brands and agencies struggle with changing needs and internal programmatic advertising technology shifts. For example, programmatic TV, given this exciting technology innovation will, in turn, need more specialized staff and training in the near future. The demand for programmatic advertising skills is increasing, but technology is also evolving faster, hence the major challenge in North America is to identify existing talent that is proficient in providing programmatic advertising solutions in a skillful manner. The talent in the regional advertising industry will only be enhanced with better education about the inner workings of programmatic advertising.

Popularity of social media contributing to the growing programmatic advertising platform market

The rising popularity of social media services is playing a significant role in programmatic advertising. Almost all the major social platforms are now offering programmatic advertising options. Programmatic brings various benefits through social media channels as the marketers run more effective campaigns through automated buying and by reaching a precise audience with highly relevant messages through social media. For example, Red Bull is targeting videos through the Twitter feeds of people who have viewed extreme sports sites. The platform enables marketers to bid on influencer ads programmatically in real time and buy influencers’ branded content on their social media pages, blog pages, and websites.

North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Value Forecast and Analysis

Revenue from the North America Programmatic Advertising Platform market was nearly US$ 330 Mn in 2012 and close to US$ 1,130 Mn in 2016, representing a CAGR of 36% from 2012 to 2016. Persistence Market Research forecasts revenue from the North America Programmatic Advertising Platform market to increase from nearly US$ 1,690 Mn in 2017 to about US$ 13,450 Mn by 2025 end, representing a CAGR of 29.7% from 2017 to 2025. The market in the North America is expected to represent incremental opportunity of close to US$ 11,763 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

“Increasing usage of private marketplace driving the growth of the programmatic advertising platform market

The programmatic advertising platform market is growing swiftly due to increasing usage of private marketplace. Over the last few years it has really surged. The major reason for this kind of development is the increasing usage of mobile and social media platforms. We can also call it as the next big thing in the future of online advertising.”